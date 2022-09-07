Mid-Willamette volleyball: Bulldogs, Raiders eye state title, RedHawks chase playoffs

One area 5A high school volleyball team won a state championship last year and strives to get back to that level again. Another was on the cusp and wants to take the next step.

Defending state champion West Albany, with a team that looks significantly different after losing eight seniors to graduation, has set its sights on a repeat title.

Crescent Valley, with seven varsity returners off a fourth-place state tournament finish, has a goal of playing in the final match on Nov. 5. South Albany, another team heavy on returning talent, is expected to challenge for a state playoff berth.

Whatever the outcomes during the regular season, the Mid-Willamette Conference schedule is likely to have the teams that advance prepared for the postseason.

West Albany coach Megan Wallace said her players made it clear early that they wanted a shot at another championship.

She said she didn’t want to be overconfident because this year’s team is so much different than last year’s squad.

“But we have a lot of up-and-coming talent and some new pieces and parts that are coming in. I’m confident that it’s going to be a good season,” Wallace said. “Our culture and what we’re focusing on is kind of that win the day attitude, working one day and practice at a time and doing everything we can to take care of the little things so that in the long game we end of where we want to be.”

The Bulldogs are led by senior middle blocker/right side Tessa Zimmermann, a first-team all-conference selection last fall.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Wallace says Zimmermann is competitive and mentally zeroed in on the task at hand.

“She kind of grounds everybody and refocuses them, that we’re on the right track and doing the right thing and holding ourselves accountable to what we said we’re going to do,” the coach said.

Junior outside hitter Kendyl Arnett is the only other returner that was part of the regular rotation last fall. Arnett and senior setter Avery Hughes, along with sophomore outside hitter Mylee Blake, a transfer from Siuslaw in Florence, are expected to have significant roles in the offense.

Crescent Valley started three of the five sophomores on its roster in Tuesday’s opener at South Albany. Four of those sophomores, including first-team all-conference pick Isabella Jacobson, were on varsity as freshmen.

“The group we’ve got coming back from last year is going to be even better because they’ve got a year of experience underneath their belt,” Raiders coach Troy Shorey said. “It’s just learning to keep that composure throughout the whole match and not get caught up in the momentum swings.”

Last November, CV reached the state semifinals but lost consecutive matches to Wilsonville in five sets (after leading the semi 2-1) and Ridgeview in four to finish fourth.

That lit a fire in the Raiders.

“It’s a big motivator for this group because they felt fourth place wasn’t a representation of how good they are,” Shorey said. “So they’re coming back very hungry for that state championship. To them, anything less than that is not meeting their goals.”

Jacobson, an outside hitter and fellow sophomore Taelyn Bentley, a middle blocker, were both named to the all-tournament team.

Bentley, who went to help her school win a girls basketball state championship, said this year’s volleyball team is coming together well.

“We all connected really early and almost all of us have played together,” she said. “So we already have the strong connection. It’s just about putting the pieces together.”

If Tuesday’s match at South Albany is any indication, the RedHawks will push the conference favorites. CV won in three sets but was pushed throughout in a 25-21, 25-13, 25-21 victory.

South coach Kaela Wehrman has eight seniors and nine total varsity returners.

“It made it to where we were able to hit the ground running this year,” she said. “We kind of build off what they started last year and hoping to take it up to the next level.”

The RedHawks’ roster includes seniors Karsen Angel (defensive specialist), Sami Scott (outside hitter) and Brooklyn Willard (setter), all second-team all-conference selections last year.

Willard had 35 assists and South served at a 92% success rate versus Crescent Valley. Despite the competitive match, Wehrman said her team wasn’t quite at the top of its game because the players were “a little disconnected.”

“It’s a pretty big group of seniors that has been playing together for a while, so I think they’ll settle in and figure it out pretty early in the season,” Wehrman said.

Corvallis has five returners from a squad that went 4-12 in conference play last fall. Lebanon has four plays back from a team that was 1-15. Corvallis senior middle blocker Ella Smith and Lebanon junior setter Jannah Jimenez were both named to the all-conference honorable mention.

League playoffs

For the first time this fall, the Mid-Willamette will have postseason competition before the state playoffs.

The conference, which has 10 teams for volleyball, will play a single round robin ending in early October followed by five or six rounds of league playoffs. The conference decided to make the change in order to allow teams to compete in tournaments while also staying within the Oregon School Activities Association’s competition limits.

“It’s not ideal, but in order for us to keep our tournament dates it’s something that we kind of had to do,” Shorey said.