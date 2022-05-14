Mid-Willamette girls track and field: Soskis, Spartans claim district team title

Sydney Soskis was looking for some redemption after a 100-meter final that didn’t go her way, and she found it with a performance she was happy with.

The Corvallis High senior came back later in the meet Friday to win the 200, a victory that helped propel the Spartans to the girls team title at the Mid-Willamette Conference track and field district meet on a wet day at West Albany’s Coach Jim Luster Track.

Soskis came in as the 100 favorite, having run the fastest time in the conference during the regular season before clocking a personal-best 12.51 seconds in Wednesday’s preliminaries. But she fell behind early in Friday’s final, finishing a distant third in 13.13.

The 200 was hers, though, as Soskis took control early and cruised down the homestretch to the win in 26.53.

“I was a little bit disappointed in my 100 time, but I think the 200 is my better race and I liked it a lot better and how it turned out,” she said. “My start was pretty good and the way that I finished was strong.”

Corvallis finished with 122.5 team points, just 1.5 ahead of Crescent Valley and 10.5 better than third-place North Salem. West Albany was fourth and Lebanon and South Albany tied for eighth in the ninth-team meet.

The top two placers in each event and those meeting qualifying standards advance to next week’s 5A state meet at Hayward Field in Eugene. Five statewide wild-card entries will also be awarded based on district meet finals results.

Crescent Valley’s Mariana Lomonaco was second in the 100 (13.04) and 200 (27.29, PR). Corvallis’s Taylor Brasfield tied for fourth (13.38) and third (27.33) in the two races, while Lebanon’s Alyse Fountain was sixth (13.48) and fifth (28.34), respectively.

Soskis started her day by helping the Spartans win in the 4x100 relay in a season-best 51.32. She was joined on the relay by Olivia Bannister, high jump winner Gwendolyn Irvin and Brasfield. Bannister ran the leadoff leg for Mary Parmigiani, who wasn’t available. Crescent Valley was fourth in 52.32.

“I was super excited. The 4x100 is by far my favorite event and it was awesome to have our team finish first,” Soskis said. “Once we get our handoffs figured out it will be even better. I think whoever we run with is going to do really well.”

Strong competition pushed Crescent Valley senior Ava McKee to two wins and personal-best times, retaking the 5A season lead in the 400 (58.76) and improving her 5A-best time in the 800 to 2:18.07.

She did it with some help, particularly in the 800, where West Albany sophomore Haley Blaine closed the gap on the final lap and was in McKee’s shadow all the way to the finish line. Blaine ran a PR in 2:18.21, second on the 5A season list.

Blaine was so close that McKee said she could hear her breathing with about 150 to go.

“She quite literally pushed me through the last 100 meters … and I don’t know where it came from but I pulled it out in the end,” McKee said.

Added Blaine: “We were at the end and we were both side by side, and it was just really fun.”

Crescent Valley’s Ellie Quintana (2:20.71, PR) wasn’t far behind in third, Kate Middleton of Corvallis was fifth (2:23.97, PR), Ronja Soares of Corvallis sixth (2:30.39, PR) and Klaire Bitter of South Albany seventh (2:37.18).

In the 400, McKee said she wasn’t happy with her start in the prelims and reworked her blocks to start at a different angle. She went out hard in the final and tried to see how long she could hold a fast pace. The result was her third PR in the event in the last month.

McKee was happy to go under 59 seconds in the open 400, knowing that she could after recently running a 57.93 4x400 relay split.

South Albany’s Morgan Jones, South Albany was third (1:03.44, PR) and teammate Tatum Trudell fourth (1:04.51, PR); CV’s Sasha Kelly sixth (1:05.58, PR) and Sylvia Biesack of Corvallis eighth (1:07.45).

Later Friday, McKee took the lead in the long relay and held off a hard-charging Blaine to lead the Raiders to a win in 4:12.08. McKee was joined on the relay by Lomonaco, Kelly and Quintana.

The Bulldogs ran their fastest time of the season by 17 seconds to finish runner-up in 4:15.48. Corvallis was third (4:20.35), South Albany fifth (4:27.58) and Lebanon eighth (4:45.89).

Blaine made her statement as a 1,500 state-title contender by running away from Crescent Valley’s Emily Wisniewski to clock a 5A-leading 4:44.38, also a PR. Wisniewski, the previous 5A 1,500 leader who won Wednesday’s 3,000 and is the classification’s leader at that distance, was second in 4:46.46.

Quintana was fourth (4:50.19, PR), while Corvallis claimed fifth (Madeline Nason 4:53.56) sixth (Avery Nason 4:59.64) and seventh (Hannah Middleton 5:06.53, PR). Friday’s results give the Mid-Willamette six of the top seven 5A 1,500 times of the season.

“Everybody was running a good race and pushed each other along,” said Blaine, who noted that she wanted a personal best after running in the 4:47 range in her previous three races.

Irvin worked overtime to win the high jump, attempting six bars in a jumpoff to defeat West Albany’s Sydney Harrington after both tied at 4 feet, 8 inches. The 4-8 clearance was a personal best for Harrington and a PR Irvin had reached earlier in the season.

“I don’t know that I had a lot of confidence, but I guess going into it knowing that I’ve made those heights before was helpful,” Irvin said. “If I was trying to PR that would be really stressful.”

Corvallis’ Elena Wright was fourth (4-6) and teammate Lauren Soskis eighth (4-0).In the javelin, Crescent Valley’s Haley Bland edged teammate Taelyn Bentley by one inch for the second state-qualifying spot with a personal-best mark of 109-10. CV’s Nicole Huang was sixth (102-2) and South Albany’s Samantha Scott eighth (98-4, PR).

The shot put final included six area scorers. Lebanon’s Teagan Cornell (32-9) and Taryn Cornell (32-4) were second and third, respectively; Corvallis’ Orianna Campbell fourth (32-3, PR); West Albany’s Tessa Zimmermann (31-4) and Alexa McGowan (30-9, PR), sixth and seventh, respectively; and Crescent Valley’s V Quick eighth (30-1).

West Albany’s Madyson Hellem was third in the triple jump (32-5¼), Corvallis’ Aria Kimdon sixth (30-4¼) Lebanon’s Hayden Knutson seventh (29-3) and Corvallis’ Annie Slabaugh eighth (29-2¾).

Corvallis’ Isabella Amoth was fourth (16.97, PR) and teammate Bannister seventh (17.67) in the 100 hurdles. In the 300 hurdles, West Albany’s Rahima Monahan was sixth (51.42) and Lebanon’s Sadie Voight eighth (52.22).

North Salem’s Jordan Koskondy was named the girls athlete of the meet after winning the shot put, 100, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.