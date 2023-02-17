Lebanon has 12 athletes still alive for an individual title after the first of two days at the Mid-Willamette Conference wrestling district tournament at Salem Armory.

Lebanon’s Landon Carver (120 pounds), John Cartwright (126), Seth Wynn (132), Devon Keene (138), Darius Freeman (145), Zechariah Halsey (152), Josiah Wynn (160), Clayton Eilers (170), Austin Loveal (182), Jackson Williams (182), Pablo Gonzalez-Solis (195) and Isaac Jordan (220) have all reached Saturday’s semis.

The district tournament is scheduled to start again at 11 a.m. Saturday with finals slated to begin at 7 p.m.

The top four placers in each weight class advance to the 5A state tournament, Feb. 24-25 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

West Albany has seven total semifinalists in David Cumpiano (106), Owen Hoyt (106), Bricen Frazzini (113), Jarron Huebner (138), Derek Sossie (145), Gage Pearson (160) and Noah Reese (170) and Crescent Valley six in Everest Sutton (113), Dareyan Egner (120), DJ Gillett (138), Daschle Lamer (170), Jayden Cobb (195) and Ben Hartman (285).

Also reaching the semifinals were Corvallis’ Anders Johnson (126) and Gavin Hale (152) and South Albany’s Zander Campbell (113).

Team title favorite Dallas has 16 semifinalists and was leading the team scoring after Friday’s competition with 212 points.

Lebanon was second (195), West Albany third (129.5), Crescent Valley sixth (84), South Albany eighth (62) and Corvallis ninth (53) in the 10-team tournament.