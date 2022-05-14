Mid-Willamette boys track and field: Blake completes the double, leads Raiders to second

Kanoa Blake knew he had a race on his hands.

In pursuit of the Crescent Valley High junior in Friday night’s boys 800-meter final was South Albany senior Logan Parker, who had valiantly chased Blake and CV teammate Henry Coughlan on his way to a third-place finish in the 1,500 about 85 minutes earlier.

But Blake wasn’t going to give up his double, holding off Parker for a win at the Mid-Willamette Conference track and field district meet in extremely wet conditions at West Albany’s Coach Jim Luster Track.

Blake crossed the finish in the two-lap race in 1 minute, 59.77 seconds. Next came Parker (2:00.76) and Lebanon’s RJ Kennedy (2:01.78), both in personal-best times.

“I could definitely feel him right there. He wanted it as much as me,” Blake said of Parker, who clinched his own state meet berth.

South’s Matthew Resnik, South Albany (2:02.47) and Diego Perez-Montes (2:05.82, PR) were fourth and seventh, respectively.

Blake’s wins helped Crescent Valley to second in the team standings with 128 points, 18 back of champion Silverton.

South Albany was fourth, Lebanon seventh, Corvallis eighth and West Albany ninth in the nine-team meet.

The top two placers in each event and those meeting qualifying standards advance to the 5A state meet, next Friday and Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene. In addition, five statewide wild-card entries will be awarded based on district meet finals results.

Blake and Parker turned the 1,500 into their own race within a race. The teammates helped the Raiders to a second-place team finish at the cross-country state meet last November and trained all offseason and this spring to have another spotlight moment.

Blake sprinted down the homestretch, just ahead of Coughlan the whole way, to a win in 4:11.19. Coughlan was second in 4:11.38 and Parker third in 4:15.55.

“To finish with Henry is just the best. I love running with Henry,” Blake said. “He’s been a real inspiration, he’s pushed me throughout the whole season. It’s been great to have him.”

South’s Matthew Resnik was fourth (4:19.19), CV’s Daniel Marshall sixth (4:23.64, PR), Corvallis’ Cole Fiegener seventh (4:23.74, PR) and South’s Zander Campbell eighth (4:24.17, PR).

Crescent Valley’s Ty Abernathy capped off his stellar meet with a comeback win in the 400 in a personal-best 50.65.

Abernathy, also Wednesday’s pole vault winner, made up several strides on Central’s Jack Burgett over the final moments of the one-lap race to edge Burgett by .01 seconds.

“In that last 50 I was kind of feeling him stiffen up a little bit,” Abernathy said. “But he’s always been able to finish races. He beat me in one earlier this year. So I knew it would be down to the wire and if I could get within that lean I would get it.”

But what was the difference this time?

“I really wanted to run my race, and in the 400 that’s starting slow and really mustering up that kick,” he said. “So I try to go out and conserve some energy and really give it a blast at the end, and it worked out in my favor today.”

Lebanon’s Caleb Christner was fifth (51.52, PR); Crescent Valley’s Kahlil Holavarri sixth and Lebanon’s Elijah O’Brien eighth (52.85).

Abernathy, who was sixth in the 200 (23.98) and ran a leg on the third-place 4x400 relay (3:32.98) was named the boys athlete of the meet.

South Albany’s Draven Wilborn clinched his state meet berth with a win in the 110 hurdles (16.29) but had to wait to see if he might also be competing in the 300 hurdles at state after a third-place finish in that event.

“I feel really good. A lot of hard work, dedication. It’s been a rainy day, but I still gave it all I got and it ended up being a pretty good race,” Wilborn said of the 110s.

Rylan Young of Corvallis was fourth (17.08, PR) and teammate Mikell Adler fifth (17.24), West Albany’s Carson Hyde sixth (17.63), Corvallis’ James Adams seventh (17.66, PR) and Crescent Valley’s Dylan Mitchell eighth (17.77, PR).

Wilborn’s 300 time was a season-best 42.14.

“I still personally ran a pretty decent race, and those other guys ran a really good race, so good for them,” he said.

After a false start in the 110 hurdles preliminaries knocked him out of that event, West Albany’s Garrett Lee finished second in the 300 hurdles final in a personal-best 42.01. Lee has the conference’s fastest 110 hurdles time of the season (16.00).

Corvallis’ Truman Brasfield was fourth (43.39, PR) in the 300 hurdles, CV’s Everett Christensen fifth (43.87, PR) and Lebanon’s Brayden Currey sixth (44.44, PR).

On a terrible day for high jumping, Crescent Valley’s Tate Herber won the event at 5-10. He then had the bar moved to 6-3, which would have been a personal best, but missed three times.

“I feel like training went really well,” Herber said. “I have a real good coach (former Oregon State jumper Ann Wingeleth) … and I think next week is going to be even better.”

In what will likely be a wide-open competition at Hayward, Herber has his sights on a state championship.

South Albany’s Camren Thompson was third and Corvallis’ Luke Clark sixth, both at 5-8; Crescent Valley’s Everett Christensen was seventh (5-6) and Hyde eighth (5-4).

Crescent Valley’s Mason Martin followed up his Wednesday second-place finish in the long jump with runner-up in the triple jump (42-2½). West Albany’s Jordan Stewart was third (42-1, PR) and Lebanon’s Jackson Parrish fourth (41-7¼).

In the shot put, South Albany’s Jesse Bass was third (45-9, PR), Crescent Valley’s Nathan Gibbs fifth (45-5, PR), South’s Matthew Cobb seventh (42-3) and CV’s Caleb Lambert eighth (41-9)

Currey was third in the javelin (141-8), Bass fourth (140-4), Lebanon’s Blake Seibert fifth (139-0) and South Albany’s Maxwell Louber eighth (133-5).

Christner led area athletes in the 200 with fourth (23.40). Abernathy was sixth (23.98), O’Brien seventh (24.02) and Holavarri eighth (24.33).

Corvallis was fifth (3:37.42) in the 4x400 relay, Lebanon sixth (3:40.02) and South Albany eighth (3:40.74). In the 4x100, West Albany was fifth (45.56), Corvallis sixth (46.38), CV seventh (46.44) and South eighth (48.00).

Lebanon’s John Makua was eighth in the 100 (11.81, PR).

