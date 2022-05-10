Kevin Gregg honored for time spent between Taylor Field foul lines and beyond

Kevin Gregg called it “super special” to have his Corvallis High School baseball uniform number 36 retired Monday night in front of family, friends and the Spartan community at Hansen Stadium at Taylor Field.

Gregg, a 1996 CHS grad and now the Spartans’ varsity baseball coach, was joined on the field by his wife Nicole, daughter Ryann and son Max, a Corvallis junior pitcher, before the game against rival Crescent Valley.

Gregg was drafted out of high school by the Oakland Athletics and spent a combined 13 years in the major leagues with the Angels, Marlins, Blue Jays, Orioles, Cubs and Reds. He holds a spot in history as the only major leaguer to record 20 or more saves in four consecutive seasons.

Among those in attendance Monday were Gregg’s high school coach, Eric Dazey, now on Gregg’s staff with the Spartans, and former longtime Corvallis American Legion baseball coach Dick McClain, who coached Gregg for four summers.

“The foundation of my career started here, and a lot of the things I learned here from coach Dazey and Dick McClain, they served me very well over the years. Indebted to them forever because they really helped me out,” Gregg said after the game, a 1-0 Crescent Valley victory in which Max pitched a full seven innings.

Gregg was a dominant pitcher in a Spartans uniform, tossing five no-hitters among his 19 complete games. He struck out 280 batters in 190⅓ innings and over his junior and senior years averaged nearly 12 strikeouts a game.

In the pregame ceremony, Gregg recognized his family members for their support. His mother Mary and brother Wesley were also in attendance.

Gregg thanked his children before turning to his wife and high school sweetheart.

“Nicole, I can’t say enough. From day 1 you’ve been there, you’ve been my rock,” he said. “You helped me succeed and live my dream and I can’t thank you enough.”

Gregg was presented a framed No. 36 uniform by Corvallis High administrators.

A large No. 36 jersey was painted on the grass behind home plate. After the short ceremony near the plate, Ryann and Max Gregg walked to the outfield and unveiled the No. 36 on the center field wall.

The number joined the No. 7 of former Major Leaguer Harold Reynolds, CHS class of 1979, and McClain’s No. 9.

Kevin Gregg was recognized Monday for the time he spent during the offseasons when he was playing professional baseball.

He returned to Corvallis to work with CHS athletes four days a week, from late October to early February, as they prepared for the upcoming spring baseball seasons.

“His generosity and enthusiasm contributed mightily to the Spartans’ success, but more importantly, to the life journey of the young people who whom he worked,” it was read during the ceremony.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

