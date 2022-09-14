Hiigh school roundup: Smith, Spartans top Woodburn in volleyball

Ella Smith had 11 kills and nine service aces Tuesday in Corvallis High’s four-set home win against Woodburn in Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball.

Set scores were 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16.

The Spartans had a season-high 29 aces in all.

Orianna Campbell added six kills and six aces, Macy Swensen five kills and five aces, Alexa Schnell 28 assists and Wren Mason 15 digs.

Corvallis (5-3, 2-1) plays at Lebanon on Thursday.

West Albany 3, Lebanon 0

Kendyl Arnett had 10 kills, nine digs and two blocks as the Bulldogs swept the Mid-Willamette home match.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-12, 25-13.

Tessa Zimmermann added seven kills, 14 digs and two blocks, Avery Hughes 23 assists, 11 digs, two aces and a block, Mylee Blake seven aces, five kills, four digs and a block and Jenna Konzelman five blocks and three kills for West.

Lebanon’s statistics were not reported.

Thursday, West (6-2, 3-0) plays at Central and Lebanon (0-5, 0-3) hosts Corvallis.

Other volleyball scores: South Albany 3, McKay 0; Sweet Home 3, Gladstone 0; Scio 3, Jefferson 0; Sisters 3, Harrisburg 0; Santiam Christian 3, Creswell 1; East Linn Christian 3, Central Linn 0; Alsea 3, Crow 0

Boys soccer scores: Lakeridge 3, Crescent Valley 1; Sweet Home 2, East Linn Christian 0

Girls soccer scores: Crescent Valley 6, Sprague 2; Roosevelt 5, South Albany 0; Tualatin 3, West Albany 0

