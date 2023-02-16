Derek Sossie’s drive for a state title started early in his high school wrestling career.

Now a senior at West Albany, Sossie was motivated by runner-up district and fourth-place state finishes at 106 pounds as a freshman in 2020. He saw Crescent Valley’s DJ Gillett, the district champion, go on to win a state title and believed such an accomplishment was within reach for him as well.

“I think from that freshman year on we thought he had a chance to win a state title. He’s just always had a little bit different motor on the mat,” West coach Casey Horn said. “When he’s on the mat he’s really competitive and there’s something about him that’s ingrained in who he is. When he’s there, he’s very competitive and when it’s time to roll he’s ready to roll.”

Sossie will head into this week’s Mid-Willamette Conference district tournament as the top seed at 145 pounds with five tournament titles and just two losses on the season. One of those defeats was a 3-0 decision to Central’s Ethan Dunigan, whom he won’t face this week because Dunigan is the top seed at 152. Sossie’s other loss was to a 6A competitor.

Sossie (36-2) hopes to get back to state, where he has some unfinished business. He was second at 138 in the 2022 5A state tournament.

“It’s been a pretty big driving factor,” he said. “Getting second, I didn’t like losing in front of everybody in the finals. There’s just me and the other guy out there.”

The top four placers at the district tournament, Friday and Saturday at Salem Armory, advance to the state tournament. The 5A division of state will be contested Feb. 24-25 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Last week, Sossie said he would decide late in the week which weight class he would enter for the postseason. He opened the season at 160 and has been at 152 since late December, though he and his coach said last week that 145 was a possibility.

Horn, a former Oregon State wrestler, said it was Sossie’s pick to make and he trusts that the athlete would make the right decision.

“It’s his choice and it’s exciting because he’s all in on that. He’s been the main motivator for that. When you have that you have to listen to the kids,” the coach said. “They’re right there, they know what they’re talking about and they know their feel.”

The loss to Dunigan came Jan. 28 in the Tod Surmon/Mid-Valley Classic. Sossie said before his decision on a postseason weight class that he was excited about a potential rematch.

“He beat me 3-0 last time. It was a good match, but there’s room to improve for me. I’m pretty confident,” he said. “It keeps me alert that there are also people coming for a state title. I’m going to train my best for it.”

Sossie’s primary training partner in the Bulldogs’ practice room is Noah Reese, who competes at 170 and 182 and will be at 170 at the district tournament. He’s also grappled with Jarron Huebner, who started the season at 152 but will be at 138 this week.

“It makes it easier when I wrestle someone my weight if I’m used to wrestling someone heavier than me,” Sossie said. “It’s a little bit easier in an actual match. There’s some advantages to that, built up some strength like that.”

There has been interest from small colleges about Sossie’s wrestling future. But he’s decided to attend Oregon State, where he plans to learn to become a construction management engineer. So time on the mat as a competitor is limited for an athlete Horn describes as a leader by his effort.

“He’s a shy kid, very kind-hearted kid. A kid that kids love. They attach to him, they want to be around him. They love his personality,” Horn said. “But he’s not a yelling, vocal leader. He’s a captain that’s leading by example and he’s a captain leading by his work on the mat.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

This week, Sossie will chase a second district title. Then, if it all works out, he’ll have one final match on the night of Feb. 25.

Sossie has defeated a lot of opponents with grit, strength, smarts and a no-quit attitude, his coach said.

Horn said he likes watching Sossie compete because he’s tough and seems to see the competition in a different way than others do.

“He’s got that extra gear and that extra competitive … like, ‘uh oh, I’m in trouble then all of a sudden I’m out of trouble,’” Horn said. “He’s just 100% committed in a match. He doesn’t give up. He’s a true fighter in a match.”

MWC tournament

Sossie is one of five area competitors who are No. 1 district seeds among the 14 weight classes.

Crescent Valley has the other four in Everest Sutton (113), DJ Gillett (138), Daschle Lamer (170) and Jayden Cobb (195). Teammates Dareyan Egner (120) and Ben Hartman (285) are both second seeds.

Lebanon’s Zechariah Halsey (152) and West Albany’s Henry Samoylich (160) are both No. 2 seeds.

The tournament begins at 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday with the finals slated for 7 p.m. Saturday.