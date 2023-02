Six area high school wrestlers will be competing for individual state titles when finals for the 5A and 6A/5A girls divisions get underway Sunday morning at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Crescent Valley and West Albany both have three finalists after those athletes worked their way through Saturday’s preliminary rounds.

CV seniors DJ Gillett and Daschle Lamer will each compete for their fourth state championships with matches at 138 and 170 pounds, respectively. Gillett pinned his three opponents Saturday in a combined 2:20, while Lamer got three wins by fall in a combined 2:30.

Teammate Ben Hartman, the fourth seed in the 285 bracket, earned a pin and a decision before knocking off top-seeded Jayden Echeverria of Hillsboro with a 5-2 semifinal win.

West Albany’s Derek Sossie, the 5A 138 state runner-up, is in the 145 final after a late comeback in his semifinal.

The second-seeded Sossie trailed sixth-seeded Ty Havniear of Crater 6-0 early in the third and final period before earning a reversal and six seconds later pinning Havniear to reach his second state final.

West Albany’s Ariana Martinez (115) and Maci Pearson (135) wrestled their way into the 6A/5A girls finals. Martinez was last year’s all-classification girls state champion at 110.

Sunday’s finals, which will take place at the same time as the placing matches, are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

After Wednesday’s snow storm postponed the start of the state tournament, the 4A, 3A, 2A/1A and 4A/3A/2A/1A girls divisions were reduced from two days to one and those competitions were held Friday. The 6A, 5A and 6A/5A girls divisions were moved from Friday and Saturday to Saturday and Sunday.