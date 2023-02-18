Sweet Home had seven individual champions and six runners-up to win the team title at the 4A Special District 2 wrestling tournament at Cascade High School in Turner.

Tytus Hardee (106 pounds), Kyle Sieminski (113), Jacob Sieminski (132), Ashton Swanson (152), Kaden Zajic (170), Ethan Spencer (182) and Colton Bennett (220) all won their respective brackets for the Huskies.

Teammates Jayce Miller (113), Jacob Landtroop (132), Trenton Smith (145), Ryker Hartsook (152), Evan Jensen (170) and David Steagall (195) were all second.

Four of the 14 finals featured two Huskies. Those four matches were not contested, instead declared forfeits.

The top four placers in all 14 weight classes advance to the 4A division of the state tournament, held Feb. 23-24 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Philomath’s Porter Compton (138) was a champion. Teammates River Sandstrom (106), Caleb Blackburn (120), Riley Barrett (126) and Lake Mulberry (220) were second.

Sweet Home won the tournament with 448.5 points, 95.5 better than runner-up Cascade. Philomath was third at 275.

Sweet Home had third-place finishers in Dillan Davis (106), Luke Rosa (138), Daniel Goodwin (145) and Dylan Sharp (220) and teammate Lynkin Royer (285) was fourth.

Placing third for Philomath were Benjamin Hernandez (113), Gradin Fairbanks (152) and David Griffith (170). Teammates Lukas Hernandez (126) and Chase Ringwald (132) were fourth.

Philomath’s Jacob Hamlet (220) is still waiting to find out if he’ll go to state. Because Hamlet had reached his competition limit Saturday with six matches, he’ll take on Cottage Grove’s Daniel Hernandez at 11 a.m. Sunday at Philomath High School for the district’s fourth state berth at that weight.