Harrisburg had five champions and 11 total finalists Saturday as the Eagles won the team title at the 3A Special District 2 wrestling meet at Scio High School.

Luke Cheek (113), Curtis Talmadge (126), Brody Buzzard (145), Landen Hecht (152) and Devin Martin (160) all won their respective brackets.

John Henderson (106), PJ Machacek (120), Nephi Heakin (145), Bryce Chilgren (195), Cooper Clark (120) and Hunter Langham (285) were each second and teammates Travis Seehafer (126), Justin Hoyt (138) and Parker Hughes (170) were all third.

The top three placers at each weight in all of the small-school special district meets involving teams in the Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times coverage area advance to the state tournament, Feb. 24-25 at Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Harrisburg won with 389 points, 173 ahead of runner-up Elmira. Santiam Christian was third (168), Scio fourth (150) and Jefferson sixth (133.5) in the eight team meet.

Santiam Christian’s Kaden Haugen (132) and Jared Mehlschau (182) both won their brackets. Sam Schmidgall (126) and Caleb Ness (160) were second and Conway Montgomery (106) and Kamran Ness (152) third.

Scio’s Connor McCarthy (132), Levi Forson (160), Kevin Vath (182) and Jackson Braa (220) were all third to lead the Loggers.

For Jefferson, Andres Mendoza (106) was first, Gryffen Hamar (138) second and Martin Cortez (120) third.

Cobras win three

Central Linn had three champions to finish tied for fifth among 21 schools at the 2A/1A Special District 2 meet at Lowell High School.

Aaron Rico (132), Jacob Beauchamp (160) and Malachi Hansen (195) won their brackets for the Cobras.

Monroe/Triangle Lake was seventh, led by Tobin Payne (182) in first, Trevin Truesdell (132) in second and Tanner Dilworth (113) third.