High school wrestling: CV's Rowley, Whisenhunt chase fourth individual, team state titles

Winning four wrestling individual state titles was a goal for James Rowley and Gabe Whisenhunt since they were in middle school.

They remember watching Crescent Valley High’s Alex Rich and Marshfield’s Travis Wittlake, who would go on to be collegiate wrestlers, each get their fourth championships and wanting to do it themselves.

Fast forward a few years, and CV seniors Rowley and Whisenhunt are on the doorstep of that rare accomplishment. The chase for No. 4 begins Saturday morning at the one-day 5A state tournament at Redmond’s Ridgeview High School.

“It’s been a goal from the beginning. Not many kids do it and a lot of people have their minds set on it,” said Whisenhunt, competing at 126 pounds for the second straight season after winning state titles at 106 as a freshman and 113 as a sophomore.

Rowley is at 182 for a second consecutive year. He was at 145 as a freshman and 160 as a sophomore.

Along with their own individual pursuits, they will try to help the Raiders to a fourth straight 5A team title. It’s a run that started in 2019, when Rowley and Whisenhunt joined three teammates as CV went five for five in the state finals to win the school’s first wrestling championship with just eight state tournament entrants. Runner-up Crook County had 22.

Crescent Valley’s wrestling room has been filled with high-level competitors throughout Rowley and Whisenhunt’s time as high schoolers.

Santos Cantu and brothers Legend and Chance Lamer, sons of CV head coach Chad Lamer, all won their fourth titles with the Raiders. Cantu is now competing at Indiana, Legend Lamer at Cal Poly and Chance Lamer at Michigan.

Current juniors DJ Gillett (132), Hayden Walters (195) and Daschle Lamer (170), another of the brothers, are all going for their third titles Saturday. Senior Riley Godek (285), sophomore Everest Sutton (106) and junior Austin Dalton (160) are each trying for their second.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Raiders return seven of their 10 state champions from 2021, when they set a state meet record with 364.5, 61.5 better than the previous record that they matched in 2020. All seven returning state champions are top seeds in Saturday’s tournament. Dalton is a second seed.

“Consistency was kind of one of the biggest things,” Rowley said of what it’s taken to get within reach of a fourth title. “Our room is pretty stacked, so it comes down to your (training) partners and the people that you’re around.”

For Rowley, this year it’s been Walters, Daschle Lamer and CV assistant coach Kurt Mode, a former Oregon State wrestler, who have pushed him. Last year it was fellow state champion and then-senior Jackson Rosado.

Whisenhunt previously trained with Chance Lamer and previous CV state champion Hunter Eveland. This season, his primary partners are Gillett and former collegiate wrestler Ray Yaglowski.

The success Rowley and Whisenhunt, both nationally ranked competitors, have had on the wrestling mat have netted them college scholarships. Rowley, a cadet world silver medalist last year, is headed to Wisconsin, where one of his training partners will be 2021 junior world champion Braxton Amos. Whisenhunt will move on to Oregon State, where his father, Josh Whisenhunt, and uncle, Jake Whisenhunt, competed.

The Crescent Valley seniors have pushed one another, challenging each other to see who could get the quickest pin or the highest place at numerous prestigious tournaments.

Chad Lamer said Rowley and Whisenhunt have also been motivators for their teammates and are fun to be around. The coach calls the seniors “irreplaceable.”

As a freshman, Daschle Lamer worked out with Whisenhunt and now as a junior, having put on considerable weight, trains with Rowley.

“It’s been a lot of help for him, getting his tail kicked by those guys,” coach Lamer said. “Those guys, they’re kind of the cream of the crop, they’re so talented and they put a lot of time in the sport. It says a lot for them as wrestlers.”

Rowley and Whisenhunt have competed at and performed well at elite-level tournaments around the country and beyond. But Whisenhunt says he still gets nervous at state.

“I don’t know what it is about it. I‘m pretty sure I get more nerves at the state tournament than any other tournament you go to. It’s just kind of part of the experience,” he said.

Rowley said his nerves come from wanting to perform at his best for his team.

He wants to leave Crescent Valley remembered for that 2019 state tournament and helping build up the program.

“Kind of where it started it out and where it finished,” Whisenhunt added.

***

The area is once again filled with wrestlers capable of state podium finishes.

Other 5A returning 2021 state placers are West Albany’s Marshall Duncan (113, fourth at 106 in 2021), Lebanon’s Landon Carver (113, fourth at the same weight) and West’s Derrek Sossie (138, third at 132). Sossie is seeded second and Carver third.

South Albany’s Brayden Newport (145) was the 4A state 145 champion for Sweet Home last year.

4A

Reigning state champion Sweet Home, with 17 entries, expects a challenge from La Grande (18 entries) and Tillamook (19) in the state tournament, which will take place Saturday at Cascade High School in Turner.

“I think we’ve got just as good a chance as anybody,” said Sweet Home coach Steve Thorpe, whose team had 15 finalists in a dominant regional performance.

The Huskies have returning state champions in Kyle Sieminski (106, first at the same weight in 2021) and brother Jacob Sieminski (126, first at 120).

Sweet Home’s other returning state placers are Kyle Watkins (120, fifth at 126), Christian Gregory (132, fifth at that weight), Kaden Zajic (152, fifth at 170), Ethan Spencer (160, third at 182), Trenton Smith (138, fifth at that weight).

“The experience of those returning state placers and state champs … those new guys going, they set an example for them. I think it really does benefit them,” Thorpe said.

Philomath’s Benjamin Hernandez (120) and Blaise Pindell (170) were 2021 champions at 113 and 170, respectively. The Warriors’ other returning placer is Blake Niemann (126, fourth at 120).

Kyle Sieminski and Spencer are the top seeds in their brackets. Watkins, Niemann, Zajic and Sweet Home’s Colby Gazeley (220) are second seeds.

3A

Harrisburg has 14 entries, matching La Pine for tops in Saturday’s state tournament at La Pine High school.

Luke Cheek (106) and Curtis Talmadge (126) are seeded first for the Eagles and Nephi Heakin (132) and Bryce Chilgren (170) second.

Santiam Christian’s Kaden Haugen is the lone area returning 2021 placer, having taken fourth at 138, where he is competing Saturday. Haugen is the fourth seed in the bracket.

Scio’s Emily Zamudio qualified at 106.

2A/1A

In Saturday’s state tournament at Culver High School, Central Linn’s Jacob Beauchamp (182) returns after placing third at 170 in 2021. Teammate Cole Goracke (160) was fourth at his weight.

Central Linn’s Hagen Johnson (120) and Jefferson’s Hunter Mersch (113) are seeded third.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.