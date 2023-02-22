If this season’s results and past success are any indication, area athletes will earn their fair share of podium spots and possibly some team hardware as well at this week’s OSAA wrestling state tournament.

Among the competitors to watch are Crescent Valley seniors DJ Gillett (138 pounds) and Daschle Lamer (170), who are chasing their fourth 5A individual titles.

The Raiders are coming off a fourth straight state team title in 2022, led by four-time individual state champions James Rowley and Gabe Whisenhunt, who graduated last spring.

CV junior Everest Sutton (113) is competing this week for his third individual title. Teammate Jayden Cobb (195), a senior, is a returning placer after taking fifth at 220 last year.

Hayden Walters, who won his third state title with Crescent Valley in 2022, returned for his senior year to Crater High School in Central Point, where he grew up.

The Raiders were fourth in the final 5A coaches poll of the season.

Sutton, Gillett, Lamer and teammate Ben Hartman (285) were district champions along with West Albany’s Derek Sossie (145), who helped the Bulldogs take second in team standings behind Dallas. Cobb and Lebanon’s Landon Carver (120) were second in their brackets.

Sossie (145) took second at 138 last year. Other area 2022 state placers returning this year are Carver (fourth at 113) and West Albany’s Jarron Huebner (138, sixth at 132).

Gillett and Lamer are seeded first in their brackets, Sutton and Sossie second, Hartman fourth, Cobb and West’s David Cumpiano (106) fifth and Carver and Huebner sixth.

The 4A, 3A, 2A/1A boys and 4A/3A/2A/1A girls divisions compete Thursday and Friday, with finals Friday night. The 6A, 5A boys and 6A/5A girls divisions compete Friday and Saturday, with finals Saturday night.

4A

Sweet Home, with its 18 state entries, was ranked second behind defending champion La Grande in the final coaches poll of the season. Philomath was seventh in the poll.

Sweet Home has returning state champions in Kyle Sieminski (106, now 113), Jacob Landtroop (113, now 132) and Jacob Sieminski (126, now 132), who helped the Huskies place 11 in all and finished second overall

Kyle Sieminski, a junior, and brother Jacob Sieminski, senior, both got their second individual titles last year. It was the first for Landtroop, now a sophomore.

Teammate Kaden Zajic (170) was third at 152 in 2022, and Trenton Smith (145) and Ethan Spencer (182) are multiple-time state placers. Jayce Miller (113) and Ryker Hartsook (152) are also returning placers.

Philomath got 10 to state this year after taking home fourth place and a team trophy last year when six of eight entries placed.

Benjamin Hernandez (113) was the 113 champ in 2021 and third last year at 120. Teammates Chase Ringwald (132) and David Griffith (170) are also returning placers.

Sweet Home was dominant at last week’s Special District 2 meet, with Tytus Hardee (106), Kyle Sieminski, Jacob Sieminski, Ashton Swanson (152), Zajic, Spencer and Colton Bennett (220) all finishing first. Miller, Landtroop, Smith, Hartsook, Evan Jensen (170) and David Steagall (195) were each second.

Philomath had a champion in Peter Compton (138) and runners-up in River Sandstrom (106), Caleb Blackburn (120), Riley Barrett (126).

At the state tournament, the Sieminski brothers and Zajic are top seeds. Spencer is seeded second, Swanson third, Compton and Bennett fourth, Smith and Steagall fifth, Hartsook sixth and Blackburn eighth.

3A

Harrisburg has 14 entries and could be the favorite for the school’s first team state title in the sport.

The Eagles were second behind two-time defending state champion in the final coaches poll of the season. But the Hawks were without four wrestlers due to various circumstances at their district tournament.

Harrisburg has three returning state placers from 2022, including 106 champion Luke Cheek (113), 126 runner-up Curtis Talmadge (still at the same weight) and 132 runner-up Nephi Heakin (145).

Santiam Christian’s Kaden Haugen (132) was third at 138 last year and is a multi-time state placer.

Other returning state placers include Scio’s Connor McCarty (132) and Jackson Braa (220), Harrisburg’s Devin Martin (160) and Bryce Chilgren (195) and Santiam Christian’s Caleb Ness (160).

Cheek is seeded first in his state bracket; Talmadge, Haugen and Martin (160) second; Harrisburg’s Brody Buzzard (145) and Santiam Christian’s Jared Mehlschau (182) third; and Jefferson’s Andres Mendoza (106) and Harrisburg’s Landen Hecht (152) fourth.

2A/1A

Central Linn High’s Jacob Beauchamp is the top seed at 160.

He finished runner-up at 182 at state in 2022 after taking third at 170 the year before.

The other area seeded competitors are Monroe/Triangle Lake’s Tobin Payne, fourth at 182, and Central Linn’s Malachi Hansen, second at 195. Hansen reached the 195 semifinals last year.