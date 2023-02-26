PORTLAND — Daschle Lamer saw two of his brothers win four high school wrestling state titles and wanted to join them.

DJ Gillett remembers going to the state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum for the first time as a fifth-grader. He saw champions take the top of the podium, and it was his desire to get there, too.

On Sunday, both Crescent Valley seniors completed their goals, winning their fourth straight state titles, Gillett at 138 pounds and Lamer at 170.

“This is what I’ve dreamed about my entire high school career. To live up to the legacy of my older brothers is a dream come true,” said Lamer, who won his first title at the Coliseum in 2020 and returned to the arena this season after the pandemic displaced the state tournament the past two years. “The pressure is a lot more intense, which I love. I crave the adrenaline. It’s just awesome.”

Gillett, an Oregon State signee, took a 4-0 win against Thurston’s Holton Halstead. Lamer, who signed with Cal Poly, where brothers Brawley and Legend compete, pinned Sawyer Casarez of Thurston in 47 seconds.

“I don’t know if harder would be the word for it. But more stressful,” Gillett said of each successive individual championship. “Each one I get I put more and more pressure on myself than the last one. I think I kind of showed my wrestling and got the job done.”

Legend Lamer won his fourth in 2019 and Chance Lamer accomplished his fourth in 2021. Gillett and Daschle Lamer became the seventh and eighth CV athletes to win four, with all eight coming in the last nine seasons.

Crescent Valley, which also saw Ben Hartman win the 285 title, was tops among in the 5A division, taking sixth place.

West Albany senior Arianna Martinez overcame her own internal pressure and won her second consecutive title, taking the 6A/5A girls division championship at 115.

“My goal was just to perform as well as I could. I wasn’t so much worried about the win. I really wanted to get out there and improve every day,” said Martinez, a three-time state placer who defeated Zorina Johnson of Ida B. Wells 10-2 in Sunday’s final. “I feel like I performed really well. My final was really tough. I’m just smarter and tougher and that’s why I won.”

Martinez finished the season 45-0 with all but two matches ending by fall. She said it was a lot of pressure chasing a repeat title and that she was happy to fulfill what others thought or hoped she could do.

“It’s all like my pressure on myself. I’m the person, I don’t really care what people think but I like to show out, too,” she said. “I really wanted to do it for myself, but I also like making my teammates proud. They look up to me so I wanted to make sure they have that idol, I guess.”

There was no scoring in the championship match until Martinez got a second-round reverse followed by nearfall points later in the period to lead 6-1. Martinez said she knew Johnson wasn’t going to be able to take her down and repeatedly tried the same unsuccessful move.

“I knew she was going to get tired. I just know that I work really hard and I don’t think anyone can outwork me,” Martinez said.

Teammate Maci Pearson was runner-up in the 6A/5A girls 135 final, pinned in the second round by North Medford’s Estella Gutches, a nationally ranked wrestler.

West Albany’s Derek Sossie became a two-time state runner-up after a 6-1 loss to Thurston’s Kolton Malone.

Hartman, a senior, returned to wrestling earlier this winter for the first time in about 15 years and turned it into a state title.

After 11 years in Texas, Hartman came back to Corvallis with his family last summer because of the support system for his mother Jennifer, who became ill, he said. Success on the football field led to him signing with Oregon State.

He turned out for wrestling because he says he likes watching and practicing the sport. Sunday, he pinned Redmond’s Ashton Fields with one second left in the match.

Hartman said he had to shake off “quite a bit” of rust having been away from wrestling for so long. He last competed as a youngster in the Orange Crush Wrestling Club in Corvallis.

“First half of the season, not very good at all in my opinion. Or in anyone else’s opinion,” he said. “But through my teammates and coaching pushing me in practices I came this far.”

Gillett and Daschel Lamer helped Crescent Valley to team titles each of the past three seasons. The Raiders' four-year run ended Sunday, as Redmond claimed the championship.

Lamer said he got choked up seeing Gillett win his fourth title. They were training partners in the practice room as freshmen and then again as seniors.

Lamer admitted he felt there was pressure that he was under.

“I really wanted to just live up to the expectations because a lot of people are wanting it,” he said. “It was a lot of pressure but I’m a diamond. I can create under pressure and that’s when I shine the most.”

Sawyer Casarez, Lamer’s opponent Sunday, took an early low shot, but Lamer wasn’t concerned.

“I knew I was good. I wrestle with Kurt Mode every day and he’s one of the best scramblers I’ve wrestle with. So if I can keep up with Kurt, I can outscramble anyone,” he said.

Mode, a CV assistant, was an All-American at Clackamas Community College before competing at Oregon State.

“Daschle would not be as good right now if he didn’t have Kurt Mode in the practice room. Sometimes he gets the better of Kurt but most of the time,” Raiders coach Chad Lamer, Daschle’s father, said. “Kurt’s real tough and has been able to push him and willing to help him break stuff down when he’s making mistakes. Kurt’s been a huge part of his success.”

CV’s Everest Sutton (113) and Jayden Cobb (195) both took third, while Lebanon’s Landon Carver (120) and West Albany’s Noah Reese (170) were fourth.

West Albany’s Owen Hoyt (106) and Joe Wagner (195) and Corvallis’ Gavin Hale (152) all placed fifth and Lebanon’s Darius Freeman (145) was sixth.

Corvallis’ Jennifer Russell (110) and Georgia Buehler (190) placed fourth in their respective 6A/5A girls brackets.