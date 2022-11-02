High school volleyball: State title pursuit continues for five area teams

Five area high school volleyball teams that were hoping to still be playing the first week of November are doing just that.

Crescent Valley, South Albany and West Albany had successful regular seasons then clinched their spots in this week’s 5A state tournament at Forest Grove High School.

Santiam Christian and Monroe did the same at the 3A and 2A levels, respectively.

Crescent Valley (24-2), seeded second in the 5A bracket and ranked first in the final coaches poll, was fueled by last year’s fourth-place finish.

“It’s a big motivator for this group because they felt fourth place wasn’t a representation of how good they are,” Raiders coach Troy Shorey said before the season. “So they’re coming back very hungry for that state championship. To them, anything less than that is not meeting their goals.”

CV sophomore middle blocker Taelyn Bentley said returning seven players off last year’s team was a big plus.

“We all connected really early and almost all of us have played together,” she said. “So we already have the strong connection, it’s just about putting the pieces together.”

The Raiders did that, going undefeated in Mid-Willamette Conference play. CV defeated visiting North Eugene in four sets in last Saturday’s round of 16 to get to Forest Grove. The Raiders’ only losses this season have come against Sherwood and Nelson, both 6A schools.

Crescent Valley and seventh-seeded West Albany (16-7) meet in a state quarterfinal at 3:15 p.m. Friday. In all tournaments involving area teams, the semifinals are scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday and the championship match at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

West lost eight seniors off last year’s state title team. But Bulldogs coach Megan Wallace was feeling good before the season about the squad she had coming back.

“I don’t want to be overconfident, because this is definitely a different group than we had last year,” she said. “But we have a lot of up-and-coming talent and some new pieces and parts that are coming in. I’m confident that it’s going to be a good season.”

West would finish third in the conference behind CV and Silverton then defeat visiting Thurston in the round of 16.

Eighth-seeded South Albany (15-6) gets a tall task Friday after reaching the state quarterfinals for the first time in more than 20 years.

The RedHawks take on top-seeded and second-ranked Wilsonville (27-0) at 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Starting the season, South and coach Kaela Wehrman had a roster with eight seniors and nine total varsity returners that lost in the first round of the state playoffs last fall.

“It made it to where we were able to hit the ground running this year,” Wehrman said. “We kind of build off what they started last year and hoping to take it up to the next level.”

The RedHawks did, led by senior defensive specialist Karsen Angel, a first-team all-conference selection. CV’s Isabella Jacobson, Kamden Mitchell, Danielle Street and Bentley and West’s Kendyl Arnett, Tessa Zimmermann and Avery Hughes were also on the first team along with Corvallis’ Phoebe Appah.

Santiam Christian (22-3) enters the state tournament having not lost to a 3A team in nearly two months. The third-seeded Eagles will put that stretch to the test when they play sixth-seeded Burns (28-3) at 3:15 p.m. Friday at Springfield High School.

SC needed five sets at home to get past 14 seed Banks to advance to the tournament.

Santiam Christian’s only 3A losses are to top-seeded Sisters and fourth-seeded Horizon Christian, teams that are on the opposite side of the bracket from the Eagles.

In the 2A tournament, second-seeded Monroe (25-4) meets a league rival in seventh-seeded Oakridge (23-6) in a quarterfinal at 3:15 p.m. Friday at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.

Monroe swept Oakridge three times, including in an Oct. 22 Valley Coast Conference playoff match, and didn’t drop a set in conference play. The Dragons have no losses to 2A competition.

Monroe took down visiting Portland Christian in three sets last Saturday to get to Redmond.