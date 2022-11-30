 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school volleyball: Santiam Christian's Fields, Linderman named to all-state second team

  • Updated
  • 0
Santiam Christian’s Maddie Fields and Elise Linderman were named to the 3A volleyball all-state second team, as voted by the state’s coaches.

Both senior outside hitters, Fields and Linderman led the Eagles to an undefeated PacWest Conference regular season, the state quarterfinals and a sixth-place finish at the state tournament.

Fields was a first-team all-state tournament selection. Linderman was the PacWest player of the year.

Area players named to the all-state third team were Santiam Christian sophomore right side Joya Euhus, Scio senior middle blocker Carrie Jones, and Scio junior libero Addison Wessels.

Scio junior setter/right side Kadence Soto was an honorable mention pick.

Sisters senior Gracie Vohs is the player of the year and Rory Rush of Sisters is the coach of the year.

3A volleyball all-state teams

Player of the year: Gracie Vohs, jr., Sisters

Coach of the year: Rory Rush, Sisters

First team

Kelsey Dunn, sr., MB, St. Mary’s; Frances Eisenhardt, sr., OH, Valley Catholic; Akylah Kaino, so., MB, Burns; Mackenzie King, jr., OH, Burns; Sam McDonald, jr., S, Horizon Christian; Macy Temple, sr., L, Burns; Gracie Vohs, jr., OH/MB, Sisters; Ashley Wright, jr., S, Burns

Second team

Raegan Anderson, sr., OH, Horizon Christian; Hailey Evans, sr., S, Banks; Maddie Fields, sr., OH, Santiam Christian; Cheyenne Green, so., OH, Pleasant Hill; Elise Linderman, sr., OH, Santiam Christian; Gracelyn Myhre, jr., OH, Sisters; Sophia Rewers, sr., L, Valley Catholic; Desiree Tupua, sr., OH/MB, Siuslaw

Third team

Claire Crawford, so., S, Pleasant Hill; Joya Euhus, so., RS, Santiam Christian; Carrie Jones, sr., MB, Scio; Elsa McDermott, sr., OH, Catlin Gabel; Lizabelle Osborn, jr., OH/MB, Creswell; Hayley Schaaf, fr., MB, Catlin Gabel; Madison Todd, jr., OH, Cascade Christian; Madison Walker, sr., MB, Banks; Addison Wessels, jr., L, Scio

Honorable mention

Haley Ayala, sr., OH/S, Sheridan; Albie Borovansky, sr., L, St. Mary’s; Kya Ellis, sr., L, Yamhill-Carlton; Poppy Freeman, fr., RS, Cascade Christian; Sadie Graviet, jr., MB, Vale; Molly Griffin, jr., S, Cascade Christian; Adelle Petraitis, jr., S/OH, Yamhill-Carlton; Haley Saunders, sr., L, Sutherlin; Cayton Smith, sr., OH, Oregon Episcopal; Kadence Soto, jr., S/RS, Scio; Kenna Stratton, jr., OH, Lakeview; Gabby Thom, sr., OH, Westside Christian; Taylor Young, so., MB, Corbett

