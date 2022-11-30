High school volleyball: Santiam Christian's Fields, Linderman named to all-state second team

Santiam Christian’s Maddie Fields and Elise Linderman were named to the 3A volleyball all-state second team, as voted by the state’s coaches.

Both senior outside hitters, Fields and Linderman led the Eagles to an undefeated PacWest Conference regular season, the state quarterfinals and a sixth-place finish at the state tournament.

Fields was a first-team all-state tournament selection. Linderman was the PacWest player of the year.

Area players named to the all-state third team were Santiam Christian sophomore right side Joya Euhus, Scio senior middle blocker Carrie Jones, and Scio junior libero Addison Wessels.

Scio junior setter/right side Kadence Soto was an honorable mention pick.

Sisters senior Gracie Vohs is the player of the year and Rory Rush of Sisters is the coach of the year.