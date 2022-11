High school volleyball: Santiam Christian's Elise Lindernan voted PacWest player of year

Santiam Christian senior Elise Linderman was named the PacWest Conference volleyball player of the year, as voted on by the league’s coaches.

Linderman, an outside hitter, led the Eagles (23-5) in an undefeated conference season and a sixth-place finish at the 3A state tournament.

Other area players on the all-conference first team were Scio’s Taryn Ramsay, Kadence Soto and Carrie Jones and Santiam Christian’s Joya Euhus and Maddie Fields.

Scio’s Lori Ramsay is the coach of the year.