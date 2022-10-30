High school volleyball roundup: South Albany wins first-round match in 5A state playoffs

South Albany High defeated Ridgeview in straight sets Saturday in a first-round match in the 5A state volleyball playoffs.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-20, 25-22 for the RedHawks. South Albany coach Kaela Wehrman said this is the first time in over 20 years that South Albany has advanced to the state quarterfinals.

The victory was led by the team's three senior captains. Brooklyn Willard had eight kills and 15 assists, Karsen Angel had four aces, 10 kills, and 16 digs, and Samantha Scott recorded 10 kills and 14 digs.

Freshman middle blocker Taylor Donaldson contributed eight kills and seven blocks.

South Albany (15-6) will play No. 1 seed Wilsonville (27-0) at 1:15 p.m. Friday at Forest Grove High School.

Monroe 3, Portland Christian 0

Monroe High defeated Portland Christian in straight sets on Saturday in a first-round match in the 2A state volleyball playoffs.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-16, 25-20 for the Dragons.

Bella Gamache led Monroe with 22 kills and nine digs. Sarah Thompson had 11 digs, nine assists and six aces. Lainie Bateman had 17 assists and eight digs and Hannah Hicks had six kills.

Monroe (25-4) will play Oakridge at 10 a.m. Friday in the 2A state quarterfinals at Ridgeview High School in Redmond. The Dragons are the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

Other scores: Crescent Valley 3, North Eugene 1; West Albany 3, Thurstaon 2; Baker 3, Philomath 0; Henley 3, Sweet Home 0; St. Mary's 3, Scio 0

