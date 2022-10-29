High school volleyball roundup: Monroe wins first-round match in 2A state playoffs

Monroe High defeated Portland Christian in straight sets on Saturday in a first-round match in the 2A state volleyball playoffs.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-16, 25-20 for the Dragons.

Bella Gamache led Monroe with 22 kills and nine digs. Sarah Thompson had 11 digs, nine assists and six aces. Lainie Bateman had 17 assists and eight digs and Hannah Hicks had six kills.

Monroe (25-4) will play Oakridge at 10 a.m. Friday in the 2A state quarterfinals at Ridgeview High School in Redmond. The Dragons are the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

Other scores: South Albany 3, Ridgeview 0; Crescent Valley 3, North Eugene 1; Baker 3, Philomath 0; Henley 3, Sweet Home 0; St. Mary's 3, Scio 0;

