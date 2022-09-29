High school volleyball: Raiders hold off Bulldogs in matchup of top area teams

Crescent Valley and West Albany could both leave Thursday’s Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball match with some positives as the postseason nears.

Fifth-ranked CV wrapped up a big week with a four-set win after dropping the first stanza at West’s Thomas C. Holman Court to stay undefeated in conference play. That followed Tuesday’s home victory in four sets against No. 3 Silverton, handing the Foxes their first MWC loss.

Sixth-ranked West (9-5, 6-2) showed its potential, jumping on the Raiders early and then leading by four points late in the fourth set before CV (9-1, 7-0) gained the final advantage. All without senior all-conference selection Tessa Zimmermann, who has been out the last week with an ankle sprain.

Set scores were 15-25, 25-11, 25-13, 28-26.

“I think wise words from our coach, and our teammates just being able to connect with each other and have faith in each other,” Raiders sophomore outside hitter Isabella Jacobson said of what allowed her team to pull through against a Bulldogs squad that proved to be up to the challenge.

Those “wise words” from Troy Shorey to the players, Jacobson said, were to relax, knowing they had dealt with on-court adversity before.

Indeed, the Raiders have. They returned seven players from the 2021 team that finished fourth in the 5A state tournament.

So when West used a 4-0 run in the fourth to lead 18-14 and later 19-15, it wasn’t too much to handle against the defending state champions.

“We’ve already been through pressure situations, making it into playoffs last year and up at state,” Shorey said. “You can’t help but be a better team just from that experience.”

West Albany struggled through the two middle sets but found momentum again in the fourth as sophomore outside hitter Mylee Blake got more involved in the offense.

Bulldogs coach Megan Wallace said her team understood “it was do or die.” She added that her team has tremendous heart but can at times ride a roller coast in its performance.

“We’ve been working a lot on that mental game and it’s getting better and better. When they play as a team, they’re unstoppable. They really are,” Wallace said, noting that it was a good sign that her team had so many good moments against such a quality team without Zimmermann, a key part of the attack. “Putting some of those other girls that are normally on the bench onto the court gives me a lot of positive reinforcement that we’re capable of a lot.”

Blake led the Bulldogs in hitting with 14 kills to go with 11 digs, one block and one assists. Teammate Kendyl Arnett added 12 kills, six digs, one block and one assist.

Avery Hughes contributed 25 assists, seven digs, three kills and three blocks; Jenna Konzelman four blocks, two kills, one assist and one ace; and Taylor Thompson 10 digs for West.

Following 17 kills and a .500 hitting percentage versus Silverton, CV’s Taelyn Bentley had a match-high-20 kills while hitting .455 against the Bulldogs. She also had five stuff blocks.

Jacobson added 13 kills and three service aces, Danielle Street 21 digs and Sophia Terwilliger eight kills for the Raiders. Kamden Mitchell, CV’s sophomore setter, had 38 assists, seven digs and five aces.

“She makes our hitters look really good. I don’t know if her hitters thank her enough, but she does a great job of putting them in positions to be successful,” Shorey said of Mitchell, adding that she’s handled some challenging passes the past two matches. “The sets she gets out of those is still something that our hitters can hit. She’s a phenomenal setter.”

Both teams finish regular-season conference play this week

Crescent Valley plays at Central on Monday and hosts Corvallis on Tuesday. West Albany finishes Tuesday at McKay.

The Mid-Willamette’s league playoffs lead up to the 5A round of 16 on Oct. 29, which will include at least four and as many as six MWC teams.

CV will participate in Saturday’s Mt. Hood Invitational at Barlow High in Gresham. The Raiders will also play in the Jefferson Tournament Oct. 15 in Portland, where Shorey hopes his team faces 6A No. 2 Westview to see how the Raiders match up.

West plays in Bend’s Clearwater Classic on Oct. 8. Despite Thursday’s setback, Wallace sees what her squad possesses.

“We have a lot of potential. From the beginning of the season to where we are now, we’ve had a lot of growth in general,” she said. “They just keep getting stronger and stronger. I expect for us to do good things throughout the rest of the season.”