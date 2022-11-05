High school volleyball playoffs: Crescent Valley, Monroe to play for state titles

Crescent Valley High will compete for the 5A state volleyball championship and Monroe will play in the 2A state title match. Both finals will be played at 8:30 p.m Saturday at their respective tournamet sites.

The second-seeded Raiders advanced on Friday with wins over West Albany and Crater at the 5A state tournament, which is being played at Forest Grove High School.

Crescent Valley defeated Mid-Willamette Conference rival West Albany, taking out the defending state champions in five sets 22-25, 25-11, 23-25, 25-16, 18-16.

After defeating the seventh-seeded Bulldogs, the Raiders faced third-seeded Crater and won 25-16, 17-25, 25-17, 25-17.

Crescent Valley (26-2) will face No. 4 Bend (22-4) in the finals. The Lava Bears defeated Silverton in straight sets in the quarterfinals and then upset No. 1 seed Wilsonville in the semifinals in four sets.

South Albany fell to Wilsonville in a quarterfinal match 25-20, 23-25, 16-25, 25-11, 17-15. The RedHawks will face Silverton in a consolation match Saturday morning.

West Albany will play La Salle Prep in the other consolation match.

In the 2A state tournament at Ridgeview High School in Redmond, Monroe (27-4) will face No. 1 Salem Academy (25-5) in the championship match.

The second-seeded Dragons advanced with a 25-14, 25-17, 25-23 win over Oakridge in the quarterfinals. Monroe's Bella Gamache had 22 kills and 14 digs in the victory and Josie Essner had 10 kills and 16 digs. Sarah Thompson had 16 digs and Lainie Bateman recorded 28 assists.

Monroe then dominated Gaston in the semifinals, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17. Gamache had a team-high 25 kills and added 12 digs. Hannah Hicks had seven kills and Essner added six. Thompson led Monroe with 13 digs and Bateman had 25 assists.

Santiam Christian High played Burns at the 3A state tournament at Springfield High School. The Eagles lost in five sets 7-25, 22-25, 25-12, 25-16, 15-7.

Santiam Christian will face Creswell in a consolation match Saturday morning.