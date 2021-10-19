High school volleyball: Monroe is one win from sweeping conference

Thompson said it is a big step up from middle school volleyball to playing for the varsity, but Bateman has made the transition and is playing with confidence.

That is one of the coach’s main themes with this squad, which she believes is as talented as any she has had in her decade leading the program. The team has the athletic ability to compete but has had to work on building mental toughness, Thompson said.

“On the mental side, we’re getting there. We have moments where we play with fear, so they’re figuring out they can’t do that. Because when you play with fear you don’t do well and you lose points,” Thompson said. “We work on that every day, we work on that in practice, in games, I preach that all the time.”

The Dragons entered the season knowing they had the opportunity to compete at the highest level. They went 12-1 in the shortened 2020-21 season and ended the year on a 10-match winning streak.

Bella Gamache said she knew the team was going to have a great year.

“I did. I think it’s important to look ahead and try to think of positive things,” Gamache said.

The balanced roster includes three seniors — Maddie Gamache, Brooklyn Irwin and Shallan Vroman — along with four juniors and two freshmen.