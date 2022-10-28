High school volleyball: Area teams chase state tournament berths

The Mid-Willamette Conference showed off its volleyball strength with four top-eight seeds and five teams overall in the OSAA 5A state round of 16.

The conference has a chance to prove that muscle Saturday as teams compete to reach next week's state tournament at Forest Grove High School.

Three area teams are among those four MWC teams hosting Saturday matches.

Eighth-seeded South Albany is home against ninth-seeded Ridgeview, 10th-seeded Thurston is at seventh-seeded West Albany and second-seeded Crescent Valley hosts 15th-seeded North Eugene. Also representing the Mid-Willamette, fifth-seeded Silverton is home against 12th-seeded Canby and 14th-seeded Dallas is at third-seeded Crater.

The 5A state quarterfinals and semifinals will be held Friday and the championship match at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Crescent Valley (23-2, 13-0) won the conference by a game over Silverton with West (15-7, 10-3) finishing third and South (14-6, 9-4) fourth.

CV's only defeats came against 6A teams Sherwood, seeded seventh, and Nelson, seeded fifth. The Raiders have dropped just five sets to 5A competition this fall.

Crescent Valley and West Albany would meet in a state quarterfinal if they both win Saturday. South would likely take on top-seeded Wilsonville. West is the defending state champion, while CV returns a large majority of the team that took fourth in 2021.

After taking second to second-seeded Cascade in the 4A Oregon West Conference, 10th-seeded Sweet Home (13-6, 7-3) travels to Klamath Falls to play seventh-seeded Henley. Twelfth-seeded Philomath (16-8, 6-4), third in the Oregon West, also makes a long bus ride to play at Baker.

In 3A, ninth-seeded Scio (16-6, 9-3) is on the road to Medford to take on eighth-seeded St. Mary's.

Third-seeded Santiam Christian (21-3, 12-0) hosts 14 seed Banks. The Eagles' only losses this this season have come against 3A 4 seed Horizon Christian, 3A top seed Sisters and Nelson. SC lost six total sets in its 21 victories.

In 2A, second-seeded Monroe (24-4, 16-0) is at home versus 15 seed Portland Christian. The Dragons didn't lose a set in Valley Coast Conference play.

Monroe's losses were against 3A's Pleasant Hill (2 seed), Scio and Creswell (7 seed) and 1A 4 seed North Clackamas Christian. The Dragons haven't lost a set since a 2-0 tournament defeat to host Creswell on Sept. 24.

In the final coaches polls of the season released Friday, Crescent Valley was first, West Albany seventh and South Albany eighth in 5A; Sweet Home 10th in 4A; Santiam Christian second and Scio ninth in 3A; and Monroe second in 2A.