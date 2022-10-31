 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school volleyball: Area players named all-Mid-Willamette first team

  • Updated
Karsen Angel

South Albany's Karsen Angel serves the ball during a match against Crescent Valley earlier this season. Angel, a senior, was an all-conference first team selection at defensive specialist. The RedHawks play Wilsonville on Friday in South's first trip to the state quarterfinals in more than 20 years.

 Mid-Valley Media, file

Nine area players were selected to the all-Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball first team, as voted on by the conference’s coaches.

Outside hitters Kendyl Arnett of West Albany and Isabella Jacobson of Crescent Valley, middle blockers Tessa Zimmermann of West and Taelyn Bentley of CV, setters Kamden Mitchell of CV and Avery Hughes of West, libero Danielle Street of CV, defensive specialist Karsen Angel of South Albany and right side/opposite Phoebe Appah of Corvallis were selected to the first team.

Silverton junior setter Alexis Haury was named the conference’s most valuable player and Crescent Valley’s Troy Shorey the coach of the year.

Crescent Valley, West and South all advanced to the 5A state tournament, to be held Friday and Saturday at Forest Grove High School.

In Friday’s quarterfinals, eighth-seeded South plays top-seeded Wilsonville at 1:15 p.m., while seventh-seeded West and second-seeded CV play each other at 3:15 p.m.

The semifinals will be held at 8:30 p.m. Friday and the championship match at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

MWC volleyball awards

MVP: Alexis Haury, jr., Silverton

Coach of the year: Troy Shorey, Crescent Valley

First team

Outside hitters: Kendyl Arnett, sr., West Albany; Isabella Jacobson, so., Crescent Valley

Middle blockers: Tessa Zimmermann, jr., West Albany; Taelyn Bentley, so., Crescent Valley

Setters: Kamden Mitchell, so., Crescent Valley; Avery Hughes, sr., West Albany

Libero: Danielle Street, jr., Crescent Valley

Defensive specialist: Karsen Angel, sr., South Albany

Right side/opposite: Phoebe Appah, sr., Corvallis

Second team

Outside hitters: Rowan Reilly, sr., Silverton; Samantha Scott, sr., South Albany

Middle blockers: Ella Smith, sr., Corvallis; Hanna Callaway, sr., Dallas

Setters: Brooklyn Willard, sr., South Albany; Grace Hannan, jr., Dallas

Libero: Gracie Jensen, jr., Silverton

Defensive specialist: Kiah Hollister, sr., Crescent Valley

Right side/opposite: Lilli Pankey, sr., Woodburn

Honorable mention

Outside hitters: Sophia Terwilliger, sr., Crescent Valley; Mylee Blake, so., West Albany; Brooke Van Well, jr., Dallas; Orianna Campbell, sr., Corvallis; Olivia Hale, sr., Dallas; Kaileah Peterson, sr., Woodburn; Nadiah Luna, so., McKay; Kaylee Gomora, jr., McKay; Kendall Seidel, sr., Central

Middle blocker: Taylor Westfall, sr., Silverton; Olivia Rosborough, sr., Silverton; Taylor Donaldson, fr., South Albany; Leah Mattson, sr., Crescent Valley; Jenna Konzelman, sr., West Albany; Abby Hogue, sr., Lebanon; Alizabeth Floro, sr., South Albany; Alexandra Toran, sr., Woodburn; Kiarah Bryant, jr., Woodburn

Setters: Lindsey Schmidy, sr., Silverton; Alexa Schnell, so., Corvallis; Ashley Barba, jr., Central; Jannah Jimenez, jr., Lebanon; Isabella Sanchez, sr., Woodburn

Liberos: Taylor Thompson, jr., West Albany; Kaelyn Goldem, jr., Dallas; Wren Mason, jr., Corvallis; Isabella Espinoza Bravo, jr., McKay; Madeline Angel, fr., South Albany; Daiana Rodriguez, sr., Woodburn

Defensive specialists: Lauren Bernt, jr., West Albany; Eden Maloney, sr., West Albany

Right side/opposite: Savanna Walker, fr., Lebanon; Ruby Shumaker, sr., South Albany; Ashlynn Langum, sr., South Albany

