High school volleyball: Area players fill all-Mid-Willamette first team

Nine area players made up the all-Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball first team, as voted on by the conference’s coaches.

Outside hitters Kendyl Arnett of West Albany and Isabella Jacobson of Crescent Valley, middle blockers Tessa Zimmermann of West and Taelyn Bentley of CV, setters Kamden Mitchell of CV and Avery Hughes of West, libero Danielle Street of CV, defensive specialist Karsen Angel of South Albany and right side/opposite Phoebe Appah of Corvallis were selected to the first team.

Silverton junior setter Alexis Haury was named the conference’s most valuable player and Crescent Valley’s Troy Shorey the coach of the year.

Crescent Valley, West and South all advanced to the 5A state tournament, to be held Friday and Saturday at Forest Grove High School.

In Friday’s quarterfinals, eighth-seeded South plays top-seeded Wilsonville at 1:15 p.m., while seventh-seeded West and second-seeded CV play each other at 3:15 p.m.

The semifinals will be held at 8:30 p.m. Friday and the championship match at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.