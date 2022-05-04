High school track and field: Wisniewski, McKee leading Raiders with fast times

Emily Wisniewski seemed to pick up this spring where she left off last fall after winning the 5A girls cross-country individual title and helping the Crescent Valley High girls to a state runner-up team finish.

Teammate Ava McKee had a breakthrough season on the track in 2021, was an all-state cross-country runner in helping the Raiders to some hardware and is running faster than ever.

Both are big reasons why Crescent Valley is shining in track and field this spring. But they aren’t alone on the girls side, and the Raiders have a boys team that’s producing at a top-notch level as well.

In results posted through Monday on athletic.net, the CV boys had the top mark or time in seven of 17 events and the second-best time or mark in two others in the nine-team Mid-Willamette Conference. The CV girls were first in six events and second in another.

It’s a squad that has fed off each other and looks to continue doing so with the district meet just a week away.

“I think it has snowballed a little bit. As you see certain individuals find success in different events, others feed off of that,” Raiders coach Tyler Bushnell said. “A small group, but we stack it up pretty well in a variety of events and different races.”

Wisniewski broke the 5A girls 3,000-meter all-time record on April 9 then last Friday broke it again, running nearly eight seconds faster in 9 minutes, 53.89 seconds in a 3,200 race at the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays in Portland. She finished second behind a Washington state runner and posted the No. 7 5A all-time mark and the classification’s top time this season.

“It was a good setup race, and I was able to follow this girl the whole race, which is pretty nice,” said Wisniewski, who also leads the 5A 1,500 season list at 4:44.94.

Without a full track season for several years in middle school during the pandemic, she wasn’t sure what to expect. But she’s already broken her season goals in both races.

“It’s fun to see her as she was coming into the season still running quicker times each week and really getting competitive against some of these top girls in the state,” Bushnell said.

McKee, a senior, has taken more than four seconds off her personal-best 800 time to lead 5A at 2:18.9. She’s also clipped more than a second off her 400 best to run 59.41, No. 2 in 5A this spring.

Running it more and more I just get more experience and then I get comfortable at one time. Then I move on to the next. That’s kind of what I’m doing right now,” said McKee, who was second in the 400 and third in the 800 in the 2021 5A season-culminating meet. “Somehow every time I do the 800 I end up by myself. I’m very excited for district and state because I get some people to run with, hopefully some PRs. Running with fast people makes you faster.”

McKee also ran on the Raiders’ 4x400 relay that recently posted the 5A’s top time of the season at 4:09.03.

She’ll compete in the 800 at next week’s district meet. The Mid-Willamette has four of the best five 5A times, a group that includes teammate Ellie Quintana, ranked third at 2:22.19.

McKee splits practice time between CV’s sprint and distance practice units and said she enjoys the intervals workouts.

“We’ve got a lot of talent, and I’m glad I have people like Emily and Ellie to be there with me at all times, especially during distance runs or longer runs, where I typically to struggle,” she said. “Then I can help them out in the shorter stuff.”

The Crescent Valley contingent of girls have produced strong results also includes Sierra Noss, who is second in the state in the discus at 112-10, and Nicole Huang, fifth in the javelin at 115-7, a PR.

CV’s Ty Abernathy set personal bests in the boys 400 (51.05) and pole vault (13-2) last week, to rank second and seventh, respectively, on the 5A season lists.

“The timing feels great. It’s really fantastic. Couldn’t time it any better, and with the help of the coaches we’ve been able to peak right on time,” he said. “Hopefully we get some bigger jumps and some faster runs soon.”

Having only ran the open 400 twice this season, he’s feeling like a “darkhorse” and that better times are ahead. In the past month, he’s improved his personal best from 12-6 twice, reached 13 feet twice before climbing two more inches.

Teammate Mason Martin, another senior, has improved his triple jump PR by 32 inches over last season and his long jump by 17.5, putting him third and second in 5A, respectively, at 43-11½ and 21-7½.

He credits new coach, former Oregon State jumper Ann Wingeleth, with the sizable progress he’s made.

“She’s really helped me with a lot of my technique, and it’s helped since we’ve had a lot more time compared to our shortened season last year with COVID,” Martin said, adding that he’s excited for the competition he’ll face at the district meet and then state, if he qualifies, “I focused in the offseason getting stronger physically, and I think that helped. With an extra month to practice my technique, I think those have been the biggest things for my improvement this year.”

Teammate Tate Herber is tied for third in 5A in the high jump (6-2, PR), while Kanoa Blake and Henry Coughlan are both in the 5A top 10 for the season in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000.

“He’s a versatile dude and can run well in anything you throw him in. Henry, too,” Bushnell said Blake and Coughlan. “Henry likes the longer stuff a little bit more and sees himself as like 5, 10K guy in college. He’s got some turnover and he’s been fun to work with.”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

