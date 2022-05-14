High school track and field roundup: Philomath sweeps Oregon West team titles

Philomath High won 13 events Saturday and 17 in all to take home the boys and girls team titles at the Oregon West Conference track and field district meet at Sweet Home.

The Philomath girls won seven times Saturday in the seven-team meet.

Janice Hellesto won the 400 (personal-best 59.42, PR) and was second in the 200 (26.26, PR). She also ran on the winning 4x100 (50.82) and 4x400 (4:05.1) relays.

Hellesto, the anchor leg on both relays, was joined on the 4x100 by Ellie Morton, Natalie Dunn and Haviland Eves and on the 4x400 by Aneeka Steen, Ingrid Hellesto and Dunn.

Sage Kramer won the shot put (33-9¾, PR) and discus (109-6, PR) after winning the javelin on Friday. Ingrid Hellesto was first in the 300 hurdles (47.20, PR) and second in the 100 hurdles (17.27, PR).

Steen was first in the triple jump (33-6½, PR) after winning Friday’s long jump.

The Warriors got seconds from Dunn in the 400 (59.62, PR), Melea Lattin in the 1,500 (5:10.46) and Jazz Choi in the triple jump (32-¾, PR) and thirds from Morton in the high jump (4-11, PR) and Emery Boutilier in the pole vault (8-6).

Sweet Home was seventh overall, led by Kami Hart’s third in the shot put (31-0).

Philomath’s Micah Matthews won the boys 110 hurdles (15.75) and 300 hurdles (42.27, PR) and tied for third in the high jump (5-6). He also won Friday’s pole vault.

Brody Bushnell won the 800 (2:03.11) and 1,500 (4:10.1) and ran on the first-place 4x400 relay (3:36.35) with Simon King, Ben Hernandez and Warwick Bushnell.

Warwick Bushnell was first in the 400 (53.30, PR) and seecond in 200 (24.39), and Hernandez was second in the 800 (2:03.86) and 1,500 (4:10.46, PR),

Third for the Warriors were King in the 800 (2:06.7, PR), Mateo Candanoza in the 1,500 (4:12.77) and Isaac Lattin in the triple jump (39-9¾).

The Sweet Home boys were fourth overall, led by Mason Lopez’s win in the javelin (164-8) and the first-place 4x100 relay team of Connor Stevens, Dakota Seiber, Taevon James and Charles Crawford (45.80).

Aiden Shamek was second in the triple jump (40-¾, PR) and Taevon James third in the 200 (24.72).

The top two placers in each event at all district meets qualify for the state meet, May 19-21 at Hayward Field in Eugene. Athletes can also advance to state by reaching automatic standards or receiving wild-card entries based on district finals results.

Cobra boys win team title

The Central Linn boys didn’t win an individual event, but the Cobras’ depth powered them to the team title at the 2A Special District 3 meet at Glide.

Central Linn’s 4x400 relay team of Jayden Holmes, Ryan Rowland, Bren Schneiter and Coen Schneiter was first in 3:46.33 in the nine-team meet.

Bren Schneiter was second in the 400 (56.21, PR), high jump (5-6) and triple jump (38-9½).

Santi Figueroa was second in the 100 (11.74, PR) and third in the 200 (24.78, PR) and Holmes second in the 200 (24.06, PR) and third in the long jump (19-6½, PR). The 4x100 relay team of Brian Sedano, Figueroa, Holmes and John Cavill was second (46.16).

The Cobras got thirds from Sedano in the 100 (12.01, PR), Carter Mast in the 800 (2:20.47, PR) and JC Erickson in the discus (100-10, PR).

The Monroe boys were fifth.

Nathaniel Young won the 800 (2:10.39) and triple jump (39-3½) and was second in the 1,500 (4:44.51, PR). Leonardo Mondragon was second in the shot put (36-4, PR).

Katie Almasie won the 100 (13.95) and ran on both winning relays to lead the Central Linn girls to second.

She was joined on the 4x100 (56.14) by Anna McDougal, Rosie Droback and Ryleigh Nofziger, Almasie) and on the 4x400 (4:43.64) by Katja Griffith, Nofziger and Gemma Rowland).

Nofziger was second in the 200 (28.80, PR) and third in the 400 (1:06.59), Griffth second in the 1,500 (5:31.52), Kiera Hollister second in the high jump (4-1) and Rowland third in the shot put (33-3¼).

Monroe’s Laura Young won the discus at 136-10, a personal-best toss by more than 13 feet that is sixth on the 2A all-time list and is the fifth-best mark in the state this season among all classifications. She also won the shot put (40-6¼) for the Dragons, who were third overall.

Monroe’s Matilyn Richardson won the 200 (28.12, PR) and 400 (1:03.58, PR) and was second in the 100 (13.97) and third in the triple jump (29-0).

Lainie Bateman won the 100 hurdles (17.64, PR) and long jump (15-7½) and was third in the 100 (14.00). Ella Hinton was second in the 3,000 (12:05.17, PR).

Morgan leads East Linn boys

Aidan Morgan’s big day helped the East Linn Christian boys to second place at the 2A Special District 2 meet at Kennedy in Mount Angel.

Morgan won the 110 hurdles (15.39, PR), was second in the triple jump (40-4, PR) and third in the 100 (11.69) in the 10-team meet He also ran a leg on the runner-up 4x100 relay (46.34) with Erik Hatch, Zane Morgan and Elliot Nofziger.

Heath Nichol was second in the 800 (2:17.45, PR), Nofziger third in the high jump (5-8) and triple jump (38-4, PR) and Nathan Rehart third in the discus (111-0, PR) for the Eagles.

Jefferson was seventh overall, led by Elijah Stelly’s second in the 100 (11.61, PR) after winning Friday’s long jump. Osbaldo Vasquez was third in the 1,500 (4:49.09, PR).

East Linn’s Daisy Lalonde won the girls 1,500 (5:30.03) after winning Friday’s 3,000. The Eagles were seventh. Jefferson’s Holly Gay tied for third in the pole vault (6-4). The Lions were eighth.

Harrisburg boys fourth

Britt Murray won in the discus (119-5, PR) to lead the Harrisburg boys to fourth in the nine-team 3A Special District 4 meet at Harrisburg.

Terek Logan was second in the high jump (5-6) after winning Friday’s pole vault. Terren Crabb was third in the javelin (120-4, PR).

The Harrisburg girls, eighth overall, got third-place finishes from Rachel Harcus in the 400 (1:04.87) and Cadence Smith in the 1,500 (5:37.39, PR).

Strand leads Wolverines

Aubrey Strand was sixth in the long jump (13-6½), seventh in the 200 (29.85) and eighth in the 100 (14.22, PR) to lead the Alsea girls to ninth at the 1A Special District 1 meet at Portland Christian.

Clara Radermacher was seventh in the 100 (13.99, PR) for the Wolverines, who were ninth in the 16-team meet

Alsea’s 4x100 relay team of Irene De la Plaza, Rebecca Lorain, Radermacher, and Strand was fifth (59.75)

Alsea’s Connor Lodder was seventh in the boys shot put (32-10). The Wolverines were 16th.

