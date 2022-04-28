High school track and field roundup: Louber leads South boys to meet win

Maxwell Louber won the 100 meters (12.00 seconds), 200 (23.84) and javelin (personal-best 143 feet) to lead the South Albany High boys to first place in a three-team Mid-Willamette Conference track and field meet at Corvallis.

The RedHawks also got boys wins from Logan Parker in the 800 (2:01.63), Diego Perez-Montes in the 1,500 (4:28.98), Zander Campbell in the 3,000 (9:44.88), Matthew Cobb in the shot put (43-9½, PR), Camren Thompson in the high jump (5-6), the 4x400 relay of Matthew Resnik, Louber, Ethan Austin and Parker (3:43.95) and the distance medley relay of Campbell, Austin, Perez-Montes and Wyatt Sparks (11:44.28).

Corvallis was second and West Albany third in the boys standings.

Corvallis got wins from Cole Seaders in the discus (122-8) and the 4x100 relay of Alden Lancaster, Aaryan Indra, Linus O’Brien and Peter Quibera (46.77).

West’s winners were Garrett Lee in the 110 hurdles (16.02), 300 hurdles (42.78, PR) and pole vault (10-6), Jordan Stewart in the long jump (19-11) and triple jump (40-5½, PR) and Ashton Burgess in the 400 (54.74).

Corvallis won the girls meet, followed by West Albany and South Albany.

Corvallis’ Sydney Soskis won the 200 (26.56) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay (57.60) with Mary Parmigiani, Taylor Brasfield and Gwendolyn Irvin.

The Spartans’ other girls winners were Madeline Nason in the 1,500 (4:58.68), Hannah Middleton in the 3,000 (11:36.5), Isabella Amoth in the 100 hurdles (17.13, PR), Orianna Campbell in the shot put (30-11½, PR), Keira Davis in the javelin (100-7, PR), Irvin in the high jump (4-8, PR) and the distance medley relay of Finn Hanson, Ava Betts, Kate Middleton and Avery Nason (13:26.19).

West’s girls winners were Haley Blaine in the 800 (2:23.51, PR), Rahima Monahan in the 300 hurdles (51.64), Madyson Hellem in the long jump (15-3½), Jenna Konzelman in the triple jump (33-3¼, PR) and the 4x400 relay of Emalie Lindberg, Konzelman, Megumi Ludlow and Blaine (4:32.62).

South’s winners were Ava Marshall in the 100 (13.51), Morgan Jones in the 400 (1:05.98), Norah DeYoung in the discus (98-6) and Sarah DeVyldere in the pole vault (8-0).

Raiders win big

The Crescent Valley High girls won 10 of 17 events Wednesday in a four-team track and field meet at Kennedy High School in Mount Angel.

The Raiders were led by Ava McKee, who won the 200 (27.38 seconds) and 400 (personal-best 59.41) meters and also ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:16.77) with Gabby Bland, Haley Bland and Ellie Quintana. The relay time tops the 5A season list.

CV also got girls wins from Mariana Lomonaco in the 100 (13.06), Emily Wisniewski in the 800 (2:31.85, PR), Bailey O’Briant in the 1,500 (5:39.07, PR), Marla Linvog in the 3,000 (12:19.19, PR), Greta Koegler in the 300 hurdles (54.47), Sierra Noss in the discus (110-4) and Nicole Huang in the javelin (115-7, PR).

CV’s Ty Abernathy won the boys 200 (23.32, PR) and ran on the first-place 4x400 relay (3:33.43) with Khalil Holavarri, Henry Coughlan and Kanoa Blake.

Blake won the 800 (1:59.38, PR) and teammate Cody Pollock was first in the 3,000 (10:01.05).

Parrish leads Warriors

Jackson Parrish won the high jump (6-0, PR), long jump (20-9) and triple jump (41-1) to lead the Lebanon boys to first place in a three-team home meet with Dallas and North Salem.

Teammate Elijah O’Brien won the 200 (24.23) and 400 (53.68) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay (46.63) with Carter Nelson, John Makua and Christian Harris.

The Warriors also got boys wins from RJ Kennedy in the 3,000 (9:49.09), Daje White in the javelin (138-4, PR) and the 4x400 relay of Brayden Currey, Blake Seibert, Tyson Rash, and Jeb Shilts (4:06.87).

Lebanon got girls wins from Alysa Fountain in the 200 (27.52), Teagan Cornell in the shot put (33-7¼, PR) and Hayden Knutson in the long jump (14-10). The Warriors’ 4x100 relay of Knutson, Taylor Roles, Fountain and Amber Barrett was first in 52.11.

Sweet Home at Woodburn

Sweet Home won five boys events and five girls events in a dual meet at Woodburn.

The Huskies got boys wins from Charles Crawford in the shot put (41-8, PR), Mason Lopez in the javelin (161-2, PR), Jayce Miller in the pole vault (7-0), Aiden Shamek in the triple jump (38-6) and the 4x400 relay of Kyle Sieminski, Nathaniel Coleman, Taevon James and Crawford (3:52.14).

Sweet Home got girls wins from Ivy Dewitte in the 200 (29.33, PR), Rylee Markell in the 1,500 (5:51.94, PR), Kaylynn Mamac in the 100 hurdles (21.68), Peyton Markell in the javelin (83-1, PR) and Victoria Ferrioli in the pole vault (7-6).

Youngs win twice

Nathaniel Young was first in the 200 (24.37, PR) and triple jump (37-4½) to help the Monroe boys to second in a three-team meet at Waldport.

The Dragons also got boys wins from Leonardo Mondragon in the shot put (33-11, PR) and Diego Garcia in the discus (99-6, PR).

Matilyn Richardson won the 100 (13.86, PR) and 200 (29.42) and long jump (13-4) for the Monroe girls, who were third.

Laura Young won the shot put (41-0) and discus (115-8). Ella Hinton won the 3,000 (12:09.67, PR) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay (1:00.45) with Ivana Martinez, Kiana Cejas and Lainie Bateman. Bateman was first in the 100 hurdles (18.11, PR).

