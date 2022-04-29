High school track and field roundup: Adams leads Loggers to meet win

Mariah Adams won three events Thursday to lead the Scio High girls to first place in the team standings at the 2A/3A Combine track and field meet Thursday at Jefferson.

Adams was first in the 400 meters (personal-best 1 minutes, 7.98 seconds), 100 hurdles (20.07) and 300 hurdles (54.14). She also ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:54.97) with Emily Zamudio, Maddie Bockelman and Athena Lau.

Lau won the 800 (2:45.37) and 1,500 (5:39.35) and teammate Vivy Hirschfelder was first in the pole vault (6-6, PR) and triple jump (27-8, PR). Bockelman won the long jump (13-11¾, PR).

The Jefferson girls were third, led by wins from Baylie Campau in the high jump (4-10) and the 4x100 relay team of Flor Ruiz-Jimenez, Holly Gay, Gwyn Orton and Campau (57.24).

Fifth-place East Linn Christian got third-place finishes from Katelyn Williams in the 1,500 (7:25.12, PR), Emma Durrett in the shot put (23-3, PR) and Shay Gerig in the javelin (68-8, PR)

The Jefferson boys won four events to take first place.

Simon Oien won the 800 (2:22.68, PR) and ran on the Lions’ winning 4x400 relay (4:04.29) along with Parker Scovell, Calvin Grantom and Gage Frost. Osbaldo Vasquez won the 3,000 (10:52.04) and Jayden Harrison was first in the 300 hurdles (50.08, PR).

Scio’s Carson Geneser won the 100 (11.82, PR) and triple jump (36-10½, PR) for the Loggers, who were third. Jaden Franklin won the 110 hurdles (19.82, PR) and Levi Forson the pole vault (9-6, PR).

East Linn Christian’s Nathan Rehart won the shot put (35-3¼). The Eagles were fifth.

Bourne, Trimmer lead Eagles

Benjamin Bourne and Cade Trimmer were double winners to lead the Santiam Christian boys to first in a three-team meet at Amity.

Benjamin Bourne was first in the 800 (2:07.98, PR) and 1,500 (4:37.88) and Trimmer won the 100 (11.61) and 200 (24.29, PR).

The Eagles also got boys wins from Jayden Christy in the 110 hurdles (15.85), Tyler Ragan in the discus (112-3, PR), Caleb Ness in the long jump (17-7¼), Owen Gurney in the triple jump (34-5), the 4x100 relay team of Caleb Ness, Kamran Ness, Jeremy Ness and Kellen Ness (48.65) and the 4x400 relay team of Kamran Ness, Max David, Izaak Frey and Yusei Sasanuma (4:01.03).

The Santiam Christian girls were third overall.

They got wins from Chloe Beck in the 100 (13.73), Tayla Yost in the 200 (26.68, PR), Brinley Beam in the 1,500 (6:01.72), Linderman in the triple jump (31-6½), the 4x100 relay of Yost, Linderman, Finnley Worden and Beck (54.59) and the 4x400 relay of Beck, Beam, Worden and Yost (4:30.0)

Cobra boys and girls first

Central Linn won both sides of a three-team 2A Special District 3 home meet.

The Cobras boys team won 12 events, led by Zane Lindsey and Bren Schneiter.

Lindsey won the 100 (11.79) and 200 (24.41). He also ran on the winning 4x100 relay (46.70) with Brian Sedano, Santi Figueroa and Jayden Holmes and the first-place 4x400 relay (3:51.53) with Ryan Rowland, Coen Schneiter and Bren Schneiter.

Bren Schneiter was first in the high jump (5-8) and triple jump (38-7).

The Cobras also got boys wins from Luke Olson in the 800 (2:27.0), Carter Mast in the 1,500 (5:18.41), Tait Owens in the 110 hurdles (19.73), John Cavill in the shot put (35-4½), Rowland in the javelin (114-7) and Holmes in the long jump (18-3¼).

On the girls side, Central Linn’s Katie Almasie won the 100 (13.92) and Ryleigh Nofziger the 200 (29.00, PR).

Both ran on the winning relays. Anna McDougal and Rosie Droback joined them on the 4x100 (55.82) and Katja Griffith and Gemma Rowland on the 4x400 (4:47.11).

Griffith won the 800 (2:47.92), Rowland the shot put (33-10½, PR) and Kiera Hollister the high jump (4-2).

