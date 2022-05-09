High school track and field rankings (May 9)

Top-10 times and marks set by high school track and field athletes in the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald coverage areas in their respective classifications this spring as reported to athletic.net through Monday:
(PR-personal best; h-hand time; c-converted from hand time)
5A BOYS
200: 9. Caleb Christner, Lebanon, 23.16 (PR)
400: 2. Ty Abernathy, Crescent Valley, 51.05 (PR)
800: 7. Kanoa Blake, Crescent Valley, 1:59.38 (PR); 9. Logan Parker, South Albany, 2:01.34 (PR); 10. Henry Coughlan, Crescent Valley, 2:02.02 (PR)
1,500: 7. Blake 4:01.17 (PR); 8. Coughlan 4:02.39 (PR)
3,000: 3. Coughlan 8:33.51 (PR); 7. Blake 8:53.13 (PR)
110 hurdles: 5. Garrett Lee, West Albany, 16.00 (PR); 6. Carson Hyde, West Albany, 16.23 (PR); 7. Draven Wilborn, South Albany, 16.63
300 hurdles: 6. Wilborn 42.49; 9. Lee 42.78 (PR); 10. Hyde 43.12 (PR)
4x400 relay: 7. Crescent Valley (Abernathy, Khalil Holavarri, Coughlan, Blake) 3:33.43
Discus: 6. Pablo Gonzalez-Solis, Lebanon, 135-9 (PR)
Javelin: 9. Maxwell Louber, South Albany, 158-0 (PR); 10. Blake Seibert, Lebanon, 156-4
High jump: 3. (tie) Tate Herber, Crescent Valley, 6-2 (PR); 8. (tie) Jackson Parrish, Lebanon, 6-0 (PR)
Pole vault: 8. Abernathy 13-2 (PR)
Long jump: 2. Mason Martin, Crescent Valley, 21-7½ (PR); 4. (tie) Parrish 21-2½ (PR)
Triple jump: 3. Martin 43-11½; 4. Parrish 43-4¾ (PR); 8. Jordan Stewart, West Albany, 41-8¼ (PR)
5A GIRLS
100: 3. Sydney Soskis, Corvallis, 12.78 (PR); 7. Mariana Lomonaco, Crescent Valley, 12.96 (PR); 8. Alyse Fountain, Lebanon, 12.98 (PR)
200: 3. Soskis 26.38; 7. Ava McKee, Crescent Valley, 26.89 (PR)
400: 2. McKee 59.41 (PR); 6. Haley Blaine, West Albany, 1:00.98 (PR)
800: 1. McKee 2:18.9 (PR); 2. Blaine 2:20.12 (PR); 3. Ellie Quintana, Crescent Valley, 2:22.19 (PR); 6. Ava Betts, Corvallis, 2:24.51 (PR)
1,500: 1. Emily Wisniewski, Crescent Valley, 4:44.94 (PR); 2. Blaine 4:47.25 (PR); 5. Megumi Ludlow, West Albany, 4:52.78 (PR); 6. Quintana 4:53.18 (PR); 9. Madeline Nason, Corvallis, 4:58.68; 10. Avery Nason, Corvallis, 4:58.71
3,000: 1. Wisniewski 9:53.89 (PR); 4. Ludlow 10:36.4 (PR); 5. Blaine 10:38.28 (PR); 6. M. Nason 10:46.34; 7. A. Nason 10:47.1
4x100 relay: 2. Corvallis (Mary Parmigiani, Soskis, Taylor Brasfield, Gwendolyn Irvin) 51.35; 4. Lebanon (Amber Barrett, Fountain, Taylor Roles, Hayden Knutson) 51.85; 10. Crescent Valley (Greta Koegler, Kayla Davis, McKee, Lomonaco) 52.32
4x400 relay: 1. Crescent Valley (Lomonaco, Marla Linvog, Quintana, McKee) 4:09.03
Shot put: 3. Teagen Cornell, Lebanon, 35-8 (PR); 6. Taryn Cornell, Lebanon, 33-10½ (PR)
Discus: 2. Sierra Noss, Crescent Valley, 112-10; 9. Norah DeYoung, South Albany, 100-9 (PR)
Javelin: 6. Nicole Huang, Crescent Valley, 115-7 (PR); 9. Taelyn Bentley, Crescent Valley, 111-7 (PR)
Pole vault: 10. (tie) Sarah DeVyldere, South Albany, 9-0 (PR)
Long jump: 9. Soskis 16-2
4A BOYS
800: 3. Brody Bushnell, Philomath, 1:58.95; 7. Ben Hernandez, Philomath, 2:03.51 (PR)
1,500: 2. B. Bushnell 4:05.57; 5. Hernandez 4:11.16 (PR); 6. Mateo Candanazo, Philomath, 4:12.01 (PR)
3,000: 6. Candanoza 9:17.97; 8. B. Bushnell 9:25.08 (PR)
110 hurdles: 3. Micah Matthews, Philomath, 15.66 (PR)
300 hurdles: 5. Matthews 42.91 (PR)
4x400 relay: 4. Philomath (Simon King, Hernandez, Warwick Bushnell, B. Bushnell) 3:34.55
Discus: 8. Tanner Waldrop, Sweet Home, 135-8 (PR)
Javelin: 3. Mason Lopez, Sweet Home, 167-1 (PR)
High jump: 3. (tie) Matthews 6-0 (PR)
4A GIRLS
100: 9. Ellie Morton, Philomath, 13.24c (PR)
200: 4. Janice Hellesto, Philomath, 26.51 (PR); 8. Natalie Dunn, Philomath, 27.24c (PR)
400: 2. Dunn 1:00.21 (PR); 8. J. Hellesto 1:02.09 (PR)
800: 10. Melea Lattin, Philomath, 2:28.08 (PR)
300 hurdles: 2. Ingrid Hellesto, Philomath, 48.62 (PR)
4x100 relay: 1. Philomath (Morton, Dunn, Haviland Eves, J. Hellesto) 51.14
4x400 relay: 1. Philomath (Aneeka Steen, I. Hellesto, Dunn, J. Hellesto) 4:07.28
Shot put: 7. Sage Kramer, Philomath, 33-5¼ (PR)
Discus: 7. Sage Kramer, Philomath, 106-3
Javelin: 2. Kramer 117-4 (PR)
High jump: 8. (tie) Morton 4-10 (PR)
Pole vault: 6. (tie) Emery Boutilier, Philomath, 9-0 (PR)
Long jump: 6. J. Hellesto 16-7¼ (PR)
Triple jump: 3. Steen 33-5¾ (PR)
3A BOYS
800: 9. Colin Longballa, Santiam Christian, 2:06.07 (PR); 10. Jack David, Santiam Christian, 2:06.09 (PR)
1,500: 4. Benjamin Bourne, Santiam Christian, 4:12.41 (PR)
3,000: 2. Bourne 9:08.66 (PR)
110 hurdles: 1. Jayden Christy, Santiam Christian, 15.44 (PR); 5. Caden Trimmer, Santiam Christian, 16.96 (PR)
300 hurdles. 5. Caleb Ness, Santiam Christian, 43.38 (PR)
4x400 relay: 4. Santiam Christian (Longballa, David, Bourne, Ness) 3:40.03
Discus: 6. Britt Murray, Harrisburg, 117-4¼ (PR); 7. Tyler Ragan, Santiam Christian, 117-1 (PR)
Javelin: 3. Ness 161-3
High jump: 1. (tie) Christy and Terek Logan, Harrisburg, 6-2 (PR for both); 6. (tie) Jace Martinelli, Scio, 5-10 (PR)
Pole vault: 2. (tie) Logan 11-0 (PR); 6. (tie) Levi Forson, Scio, 10-0 (PR); 10. (tie) Moses Cain, Harrisburg, 9-0 (PR)
Long jump: 4. Logan 20-½ (PR); 5. (tie) Carson Geneser, Scio, 20-0 (PR)
Triple jump: 8. Martinelli 38-10 (PR)
3A GIRLS
200: 1. Tayla Yost, Santiam Christian, 26.94c (PR)
400: 4. Yost 1:03.09 (PR); 9. Rachel Harcus, Harrisburg, 1:04.01 (PR)
1,500: 6. Athena Lau, Scio, 5:28.14
3,000: 7. Lau 11:59.2h
300 hurdles: 9. Mariah Adams, Scio, 52.22 (PR)
4x100 relay: 5. Santiam Christian (Yost, Elise Linderman, Finnley Worden, Chloe Beck) 53.30; 10. Scio (Adams, Carrie Jones, Emily Zamudio, Grace Muldahill) 54.35
4x400 relay: 4. Santiam Christian (Beck, Brinley Beam, Worden, Yost) 4:30.0h; 9. Scio (Adams, Jones, Zamudio, Lau) 4:34.93
Discus: 8. Rosy Logan, Harrisburg, 98-5 (PR)
Javelin: 8. Bailey Kniebuehler, Santiam Christian, 97-11; 8. Elsa Riddle, Santiam Christian, 96-7 (PR)
High jump: 8. (tie) Linderman 4-10
Long jump: 4. Linderman 15-11½ (PR)
Triple jump: 7. Linderman 32-7¼ (PR)
2A BOYS
800: 8. Nathaniel Young, Monroe, 2:08.41 (PR)
110 hurdles: 1. Aidan Morgan, East Linn Christian, 15.44 (PR)
4x100 relay: 4. Central Linn (Brian Sedano, Santi Figueroa, Jayden Holmes, Zane Lindsey) 45.89
4x400 relay: 10. Central Linn (Ryan Rowland, Lindsey, Coen Schneiter, Bren Schneiter) 3:51.53
High jump: 5. (tie) B. Schneiter 6-0 (PR)
Triple jump: 6. B. Schneiter 40-10½ (PR)
2A GIRLS
400: 6. Matilyn Richardson, Monroe, 1:04.36 (PR)
800. 8. Daisy Lalonde, East Linn Christian, 2:36.27 (PR)
1,500: 3. Lalonde 5:00.19 (PR); 10. Katja Griffith, Central Linn, 5:30.54 (PR)
3,000: 2. Lalonde 10:50.55 (PR)
4x400 relay: 10. Central Linn (Katie Almasie, Griffith, Ryleigh Nofziger, Gemma Rowland) 4:47.11
Shot put: 1. Laura Young, Monroe, 41-0; 8. Rowland 34-3 (PR)
Discus: 1. Young 123-6 (PR)
High jump: 4. (tie) Baylie Campau, Jefferson, 5-0 (PR)
Pole vault: 9. (tie) Gwyn Orton, Jefferson, 7-6 (PR)