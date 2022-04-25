 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school track and field rankings (April 25)

Ava McKee

Crescent Valley senior Ava McKee (5), seen here at last year's 5A track and field state championships, has the fastest 5A girls times in the 400 and 800 meters this spring. She's also helped the Raiders to the top time in the 4x400 relay.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media (file 2021)

Top-10 times and marks set by high school track and field athletes in the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald coverage areas in their respective classifications this spring as reported to athletic.net through Monday:

(PR-personal best; h-hand time; c-converted from hand time)

5A BOYS

100: 10. Brayden Burton, Lebanon, 11.44 (PR)

400: 7. Elijah O’Brien, Lebanon, 52.63 (PR); 9. Ty Abernathy, Crescent Valley, 52.81

800: 7. Kanoa Blake, Crescent Valley, 2:00.35 (PR); 8. Logan Parker, South Albany, 2:01.34 (PR); 9. Henry Coughlan, Crescent Valley, 2:02.02 (PR)

1,500: 4. Blake 4:01.17 (PR); 6. Coughlan 4:02.39 (PR)

3,000: 3. Coughlan 8:33.51 (PR); 9. Blake 8:59.19 (PR)

110 hurdles: 5. Garrett Lee, West Albany, 16.00 (PR); 6. Carson Hyde, West Albany, 16.23 (PR); 7. Draven Wilborn, South Albany, 16.67

300 hurdles: 4. Wilborn 42.49; 8. Lee 43.15 (PR)

4x400 relay: 9. Crescent Valley (Ty Abernathy, Blake, Coughlan, Khalil Holavarri) 3:36.25

Shot put: 10. Caleb Lambert, Crescent Valley, 43-11 (PR)

Discus: 6. Pablo Gonzalez-Solis, Lebanon, 135-5 (PR)

High jump: 4. (tie) Tate Herber, Crescent Valley, 6-0 (PR)

Pole vault: 6. Abernathy 13-0 (PR)

Long jump: 2. Mason Martin, Crescent Valley, 21-7½ (PR); 4. (tie) Jackson Parrish, Lebanon, 21-1½ (PR)

Triple jump: 3. Martin 43-11½; 4. Parrish 43-4¾ (PR)

5A GIRLS

100: 2. Sydney Soskis, Corvallis, 12.78 (PR); 4. Mariana Lomonaco, Crescent Valley, 12.96 (PR); 5. Alyse Fountain, Lebanon, 12.98 (PR)

200: 3. Soskis 26.38; 7. Ava McKee, Crescent Valley, 26.89 (PR); 10. Ava Marshall, South Albany, 27.17 (PR)

400: 1. McKee 59.51 (PR); 4. Haley Blaine, West Albany, 1:00.98 (PR)

800: 1. McKee 2:18.9 (PR); 2. Ellie Quintana, Crescent Valley, 2:22.19 (PR); 3. Blaine 2:23.83 (PR); 6. Ava Betts, Corvallis, 2:25.1 (PR)

1,500: 1. Emily Wisniewski, Crescent Valley, 4:44.94 (PR); 2. Blaine 4:47.42 (PR); 4. Megumi Ludlow, West Albany, 4:52.78 (PR); 6. Quintana 4:55.98 (PR); 8. Avery Nason, Corvallis, 5:01.44

3,000: 1. Wisniewski 10:01.65 (PR); 4. Ludlow 10:36.4 (PR); 5. Blaine 10:38.28 (PR); 6. A. Nason 10:48.72; 8. Madeline Nason, Corvallis, 10:53.38

4x100 relay: 2. Corvallis (Mary Parmigiani, Soskis, Taylor Brasfield, Gwendolyn Irvin) 51.35; 3. Lebanon (Amber Barrett, Fountain, Taylor Roles, Hayden Knutson) 51.85; 9. Crescent Valley (Bailey O'Briant, McKee, Greta Koegler, Lomonaco) 52.47

4x400 relay: 1. Crescent Valley (Gabby Bland, Koegler, Quintana, McKee) 4:18.51; 10. Corvallis (A. Nason, Vivienne McFarland-Price, Hannah Middleton, Betts) 4:29.95

Shot put: 5. Taryn Cornell, Lebanon, 33-10½ (PR); 10. Teagen Cornell, Lebanon, 32-7¼ (PR)

Discus: 2. Sierra Noss, Crescent Valley, 112-10; 7. Norah DeYoung, South Albany, 100-9 (PR); 9. Orianna Campbell, Corvallis, 97-6

Javelin: 6. Nicole Huang, Crescent Valley, 112-4 (PR); 7. Taelyn Bentley, Crescent Valley, 111-3 (PR)

Pole vault: 7. (tie) Sarah DeVyldere, South Albany, 9-0 (PR)

Long jump: 8. Soskis 16-2; 10. Madyson Hellem, West Albany, 15-11 (PR)

4A BOYS

800: 3. Brody Bushnell, Philomath, 1:58.95

1,500: 2. B. Bushnell 4:07.26; 7. Ben Hernandez, Philomath, 4:14.16 (PR); 9. Mateo Candanoza, Philomath, 4:19.74 (PR)

3,000: 4. Candanoza 9:17.97; 6. B. Bushnell 9:25.08 (PR)

110 hurdles: 3. Micah Matthews, Philomath, 16.23

4x400 relay: 7. Philomath (Simon King, Hernandez, Warwick Bushnell, B. Bushnell) 3:39.0

Discus: 4. Tanner Waldrop, Sweet Home, 135-8 (PR)

Javelin: 7. (tie) Mason Lopez, Sweet Home, 149-0; 10. Charles Crawford, Sweet Home,148-0 (PR)

High jump: 2. (tie) Matthews 6-0 (PR)

Triple jump: 8. Isaac Lattin, Philomath, 40-1¾ (PR)

4A GIRLS

200: 2. Janice Hellesto, Philomath, 26.54 (PR)

400: 2. Natalie Dunn, Philomath, 1:01.26 (PR)

800: 8. Melea Lattin, Philomath, 2:28.64 (PR)

300 hurdles: 2. Ingrid Hellesto, Philomath, 48.88 (PR)

4x100 relay: 2. Philomath (Ellie Morton, Dunn, Haviland Eves, J. Hellesto) 51.89

4x400 relay: 1. Philomath (Aneeka Steen, I. Hellesto, Dunn, J. Hellesto) 4:10.33

Discus: 6. Sage Kramer, Philomath, 105-11

Javelin: 1. Kramer 117-4

High jump: 8. (tie) Morton 4-10 (PR)

Pole vault: 5. Emery Boutilier, Philomath, 9-0 (PR)

Triple jump: 2. Steen 33-5 (PR)

3A BOYS

800: 10. Colin Longballa, Santiam Christian, 2:08.79 (PR)

1,500: 4. Benjamin Bourne, Santiam Christian, 4:12.41 (PR)

3,000: 6. Bourne 9:28.82

110 hurdles: 1. Jayden Christy, Santiam Christian, 15.44 (PR); 5. Caden Trimmer, Santiam Christian, 16.96 (PR)

300 hurdles. 6. Caleb Ness, Santiam Christian, 44.67 (PR)

4x400 relay: 5. Santiam Christian (Longballa, Jack David, Bourne, C. Ness) 3:44.52

Discus: 10. Britt Murray, Harrisburg, 110-3½ (PR)

Javelin: 3. C. Ness 161-3

High jump: 1. Christy 6-2 (PR); 3. (tie) Jace Martinelli, Scio, and Terek Logan, Harrisburg, 5-10 (PR for Martinelli)

Pole vault: 2. (tie) Logan 11-0

Long jump: 3. Logan 20-½ (PR); 5. Carson Geneser, Scio, 19-11½ (PR)

Triple jump: 7. Martinelli 38-8 (PR)

3A GIRLS

400: 4. Tayla Yost, Santiam Christian, 1:04.09 (PR)

1,500: 4. Athena Lau, Scio, 5:28.14

3,000: 6. Lau 11:49.2h

300 hurdles: 8. Mariah Adams, Scio, 52.22 (PR)

4x100 relay: 5. Santiam Christian (Yost, Elise Linderman, Finnley Worden, Chloe Beck) 53.62; 7. Scio (Adams, Carrie Jones, Emily Zamudio, Grace Muldahill) 54.35

4x400 relay: 7. Scio (Adams, Jones, Zamudio, Lau) 4:34.93

Javelin: 7. Bailey Kniebuehler, Santiam Christian, 97-11; 8. Elsa Riddle, Santiam Christian, 96-7 (PR)

High jump: 6. (tie) Linderman 4-10

Long jump: 4. Linderman 15-11 (PR)

Triple jump: 5. Linderman 32-7¼ (PR); 10. Rachel Harcus, Harrisburg, 31-10¼ (PR)

2A BOYS

800: 8. Nathaniel Young, Monroe, 2:09.14 (PR)

110 hurdles: 1. Aidan Morgan, East Linn Christian, 15.93 (PR)

4x100 relay: 3. Central Linn (Jayden Holmes, Santi Figueroa, Brian Sedano, Zane Lindsey) 46.10

4x400: 8. Central Linn (Coen Schneiter, John Cavill, Lindsey, Bren Schneiter) 3:52.74

High jump: 3. (tie) B. Schneiter 6-0 (PR)

Triple jump: 4. B. Schneiter 40-10½ (PR)

2A GIRLS

400: 4. Matilyn Richardson, Monroe, 1:04.36 (PR)

800. 7. Daisy Lalonde, East Linn Christian, 2:37.32 (PR)

1,500: 3. Lalonde 5:00.19 (PR); 10. Katja Griffith, Central Linn, 5:30.54 (PR)

3,000: 2. Lalonde 10:50.55 (PR)

300 hurdles: 10. Lainie Bateman, Monroe, 53.12 (PR)

Shot put: 1. Laura Young, Monroe, 41-0; 7. Gemma Rowland, Central Linn, 33-5 (PR)

Discus: 1. Young 123-6 (PR)

High jump: 4. (tie) Baylie Campau, Jefferson, 5-0 (PR)

Pole vault: 7. (tie) Gwyn Orton, Jefferson, 7-6 (PR)

