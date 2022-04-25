High school track and field rankings (April 25)

Top-10 times and marks set by high school track and field athletes in the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald coverage areas in their respective classifications this spring as reported to athletic.net through Monday:
(PR-personal best; h-hand time; c-converted from hand time)
5A BOYS
100: 10. Brayden Burton, Lebanon, 11.44 (PR)
400: 7. Elijah O’Brien, Lebanon, 52.63 (PR); 9. Ty Abernathy, Crescent Valley, 52.81
800: 7. Kanoa Blake, Crescent Valley, 2:00.35 (PR); 8. Logan Parker, South Albany, 2:01.34 (PR); 9. Henry Coughlan, Crescent Valley, 2:02.02 (PR)
1,500: 4. Blake 4:01.17 (PR); 6. Coughlan 4:02.39 (PR)
3,000: 3. Coughlan 8:33.51 (PR); 9. Blake 8:59.19 (PR)
110 hurdles: 5. Garrett Lee, West Albany, 16.00 (PR); 6. Carson Hyde, West Albany, 16.23 (PR); 7. Draven Wilborn, South Albany, 16.67
300 hurdles: 4. Wilborn 42.49; 8. Lee 43.15 (PR)
4x400 relay: 9. Crescent Valley (Ty Abernathy, Blake, Coughlan, Khalil Holavarri) 3:36.25
Shot put: 10. Caleb Lambert, Crescent Valley, 43-11 (PR)
Discus: 6. Pablo Gonzalez-Solis, Lebanon, 135-5 (PR)
High jump: 4. (tie) Tate Herber, Crescent Valley, 6-0 (PR)
Pole vault: 6. Abernathy 13-0 (PR)
Long jump: 2. Mason Martin, Crescent Valley, 21-7½ (PR); 4. (tie) Jackson Parrish, Lebanon, 21-1½ (PR)
Triple jump: 3. Martin 43-11½; 4. Parrish 43-4¾ (PR)
5A GIRLS
100: 2. Sydney Soskis, Corvallis, 12.78 (PR); 4. Mariana Lomonaco, Crescent Valley, 12.96 (PR); 5. Alyse Fountain, Lebanon, 12.98 (PR)
200: 3. Soskis 26.38; 7. Ava McKee, Crescent Valley, 26.89 (PR); 10. Ava Marshall, South Albany, 27.17 (PR)
400: 1. McKee 59.51 (PR); 4. Haley Blaine, West Albany, 1:00.98 (PR)
800: 1. McKee 2:18.9 (PR); 2. Ellie Quintana, Crescent Valley, 2:22.19 (PR); 3. Blaine 2:23.83 (PR); 6. Ava Betts, Corvallis, 2:25.1 (PR)
1,500: 1. Emily Wisniewski, Crescent Valley, 4:44.94 (PR); 2. Blaine 4:47.42 (PR); 4. Megumi Ludlow, West Albany, 4:52.78 (PR); 6. Quintana 4:55.98 (PR); 8. Avery Nason, Corvallis, 5:01.44
3,000: 1. Wisniewski 10:01.65 (PR); 4. Ludlow 10:36.4 (PR); 5. Blaine 10:38.28 (PR); 6. A. Nason 10:48.72; 8. Madeline Nason, Corvallis, 10:53.38
4x100 relay: 2. Corvallis (Mary Parmigiani, Soskis, Taylor Brasfield, Gwendolyn Irvin) 51.35; 3. Lebanon (Amber Barrett, Fountain, Taylor Roles, Hayden Knutson) 51.85; 9. Crescent Valley (Bailey O'Briant, McKee, Greta Koegler, Lomonaco) 52.47
4x400 relay: 1. Crescent Valley (Gabby Bland, Koegler, Quintana, McKee) 4:18.51; 10. Corvallis (A. Nason, Vivienne McFarland-Price, Hannah Middleton, Betts) 4:29.95
Shot put: 5. Taryn Cornell, Lebanon, 33-10½ (PR); 10. Teagen Cornell, Lebanon, 32-7¼ (PR)
Discus: 2. Sierra Noss, Crescent Valley, 112-10; 7. Norah DeYoung, South Albany, 100-9 (PR); 9. Orianna Campbell, Corvallis, 97-6
Javelin: 6. Nicole Huang, Crescent Valley, 112-4 (PR); 7. Taelyn Bentley, Crescent Valley, 111-3 (PR)
Pole vault: 7. (tie) Sarah DeVyldere, South Albany, 9-0 (PR)
Long jump: 8. Soskis 16-2; 10. Madyson Hellem, West Albany, 15-11 (PR)
4A BOYS
800: 3. Brody Bushnell, Philomath, 1:58.95
1,500: 2. B. Bushnell 4:07.26; 7. Ben Hernandez, Philomath, 4:14.16 (PR); 9. Mateo Candanoza, Philomath, 4:19.74 (PR)
3,000: 4. Candanoza 9:17.97; 6. B. Bushnell 9:25.08 (PR)
110 hurdles: 3. Micah Matthews, Philomath, 16.23
4x400 relay: 7. Philomath (Simon King, Hernandez, Warwick Bushnell, B. Bushnell) 3:39.0
Discus: 4. Tanner Waldrop, Sweet Home, 135-8 (PR)
Javelin: 7. (tie) Mason Lopez, Sweet Home, 149-0; 10. Charles Crawford, Sweet Home,148-0 (PR)
High jump: 2. (tie) Matthews 6-0 (PR)
Triple jump: 8. Isaac Lattin, Philomath, 40-1¾ (PR)
4A GIRLS
200: 2. Janice Hellesto, Philomath, 26.54 (PR)
400: 2. Natalie Dunn, Philomath, 1:01.26 (PR)
800: 8. Melea Lattin, Philomath, 2:28.64 (PR)
300 hurdles: 2. Ingrid Hellesto, Philomath, 48.88 (PR)
4x100 relay: 2. Philomath (Ellie Morton, Dunn, Haviland Eves, J. Hellesto) 51.89
4x400 relay: 1. Philomath (Aneeka Steen, I. Hellesto, Dunn, J. Hellesto) 4:10.33
Discus: 6. Sage Kramer, Philomath, 105-11
Javelin: 1. Kramer 117-4
High jump: 8. (tie) Morton 4-10 (PR)
Pole vault: 5. Emery Boutilier, Philomath, 9-0 (PR)
Triple jump: 2. Steen 33-5 (PR)
3A BOYS
800: 10. Colin Longballa, Santiam Christian, 2:08.79 (PR)
1,500: 4. Benjamin Bourne, Santiam Christian, 4:12.41 (PR)
3,000: 6. Bourne 9:28.82
110 hurdles: 1. Jayden Christy, Santiam Christian, 15.44 (PR); 5. Caden Trimmer, Santiam Christian, 16.96 (PR)
300 hurdles. 6. Caleb Ness, Santiam Christian, 44.67 (PR)
4x400 relay: 5. Santiam Christian (Longballa, Jack David, Bourne, C. Ness) 3:44.52
Discus: 10. Britt Murray, Harrisburg, 110-3½ (PR)
Javelin: 3. C. Ness 161-3
High jump: 1. Christy 6-2 (PR); 3. (tie) Jace Martinelli, Scio, and Terek Logan, Harrisburg, 5-10 (PR for Martinelli)
Pole vault: 2. (tie) Logan 11-0
Long jump: 3. Logan 20-½ (PR); 5. Carson Geneser, Scio, 19-11½ (PR)
Triple jump: 7. Martinelli 38-8 (PR)
3A GIRLS
400: 4. Tayla Yost, Santiam Christian, 1:04.09 (PR)
1,500: 4. Athena Lau, Scio, 5:28.14
3,000: 6. Lau 11:49.2h
300 hurdles: 8. Mariah Adams, Scio, 52.22 (PR)
4x100 relay: 5. Santiam Christian (Yost, Elise Linderman, Finnley Worden, Chloe Beck) 53.62; 7. Scio (Adams, Carrie Jones, Emily Zamudio, Grace Muldahill) 54.35
4x400 relay: 7. Scio (Adams, Jones, Zamudio, Lau) 4:34.93
Javelin: 7. Bailey Kniebuehler, Santiam Christian, 97-11; 8. Elsa Riddle, Santiam Christian, 96-7 (PR)
High jump: 6. (tie) Linderman 4-10
Long jump: 4. Linderman 15-11 (PR)
Triple jump: 5. Linderman 32-7¼ (PR); 10. Rachel Harcus, Harrisburg, 31-10¼ (PR)
2A BOYS
800: 8. Nathaniel Young, Monroe, 2:09.14 (PR)
110 hurdles: 1. Aidan Morgan, East Linn Christian, 15.93 (PR)
4x100 relay: 3. Central Linn (Jayden Holmes, Santi Figueroa, Brian Sedano, Zane Lindsey) 46.10
4x400: 8. Central Linn (Coen Schneiter, John Cavill, Lindsey, Bren Schneiter) 3:52.74
High jump: 3. (tie) B. Schneiter 6-0 (PR)
Triple jump: 4. B. Schneiter 40-10½ (PR)
2A GIRLS
400: 4. Matilyn Richardson, Monroe, 1:04.36 (PR)
800. 7. Daisy Lalonde, East Linn Christian, 2:37.32 (PR)
1,500: 3. Lalonde 5:00.19 (PR); 10. Katja Griffith, Central Linn, 5:30.54 (PR)
3,000: 2. Lalonde 10:50.55 (PR)
300 hurdles: 10. Lainie Bateman, Monroe, 53.12 (PR)
Shot put: 1. Laura Young, Monroe, 41-0; 7. Gemma Rowland, Central Linn, 33-5 (PR)
Discus: 1. Young 123-6 (PR)
High jump: 4. (tie) Baylie Campau, Jefferson, 5-0 (PR)
Pole vault: 7. (tie) Gwyn Orton, Jefferson, 7-6 (PR)