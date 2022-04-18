High school track and field rankings (April 18)

Top-10 times and marks set by high school track and field athletes in the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald coverage areas in their respective classifications this spring as reported to athletic.net through Monday:
(PR-personal best; h-hand time; c-converted from hand time)
5A BOYS
100: 10. Brayden Burton, Lebanon, 11.44 (PR)
400: 7. Ty Abernathy, Crescent Valley, 52.81; 9. Caleb Christner, Lebanon, 52.95
800: 6. Kanoa Blake, Crescent Valley, 2:00.35 (PR); 7. Henry Coughlan, Crescent Valley, 2:02.02 (PR); 9. (tie) Logan Parker, South Albany, 2:02.57
1,500: 4. Blake 4:01.17 (PR); 5. Coughlan 4:02.39 (PR)
3,000: 3. Coughlan 8:35.93 (PR); 9. Blake 8:59.19 (PR)
110 hurdles: 4. Garrett Lee, West Albany, 16:05 (PR); 5. Carson Hyde, West Albany, 16.23 (PR); 7. Draven Wilborn, South Albany, 16.72
300 hurdles: 5. Lee 43.34 (PR); 7. Wilborn 43.55
4x400 relay: 6. Crescent Valley (Ty Abernathy, Blake, Coughlan, Khalil Holavarri) 3:36.25; 10. South Albany (Parker, Ethan Austin, Matthew Resnik, Maxwell Louber) 3:40.71
Shot put: 10. Caleb Lambert, Crescent Valley, 43-11 (PR)
High jump: 3. (tie) Tate Herber, Crescent Valley, 6-0 (PR)
Pole vault: 6. Abernathy 13-0 (PR)
Long jump: 2. Mason Martin, Crescent Valley, 21-7½ (PR); 6. (tie) Jackson Parrish, Lebanon, 21-0 (PR)
Triple jump: 3. Martin 43-11½; 4. Parrish 42-9½ (PR)
5A GIRLS
100: 2. Sydney Soskis, Corvallis, 12.78 (PR); 4. Mariana Lomonaco, Crescent Valley, 12.96 (PR); 10. Alyse Fountain, Lebanon, 13.21
200: 4. Soskis 26.81; 5. Ava McKee, Crescent Valley, 26.89 (PR); 7. Ava Marshall, South Albany, 27.19 (PR)
400: 1. McKee 59.51 (PR); 10. Soskis 1:02.27 (PR)
800: 1. McKee 2:18.99; 2. Ellie Quintana, Crescent Valley, 2:22.19 (PR); 3. Haley Blaine, West Albany, 2:23.83 (PR); 7. Ava Betts, Corvallis, 2:27.56 (PR)
1,500: 1. Emily Wisniewski, Crescent Valley, 4:44.94 (PR); 2. Blaine 4:47.52 (PR); 3. Megumi Ludlow, West Albany, 4:52.78 (PR); 5. Quintana 4:55.98 (PR); 7. Avery Nason, Corvallis, 5:01.44; 10. Betts 5:04.86 (PR)
3,000: 1. Wisniewski 10:01.5 (PR); 3. Ludlow 10:36.4 (PR); 5. A. Nason 10:48.72; 6. Madeline Nason, Corvallis, 10:53.38
300 hurdles: 9. Sadie Voight, Lebanon, 50.33 (PR)
4x100 relay: 1. Corvallis (Mary Parmigiani, Soskis, Taylor Brasfield, Gwendolyn Irvin) 51.68; 3. Lebanon (Hayden Knutson, Taylor Roles, Fountain, Amber Barrett) 52.24; 7. Crescent Valley (Bailey O'Briant, McKee, Greta Koegler, Mariana Lomonaco) 52.47
4x400 relay: 1. Crescent Valley (Gabby Bland, Koegler, Quintana, McKee) 4:18.51; 7. Corvallis (A. Nason, Vivienne McFarland-Price, Hannah Middleton, Betts) 4:29.95
Shot put: 6. Taryn Cornell, Lebanon, 33-½ (PR); 9. Teagen Cornell, Lebanon, 32-7¼ (PR)
Discus: 2. Sierra Noss, Crescent Valley, 112-10; 7. Melia Rasmussen, West Albany, 97-0 (PR); 8. Norah DeYoung, South Albany, 96-8 (PR)
Javelin: 6. Nicole Huang, Crescent Valley, 112-4 (PR); 7. Taelyn Bentley, Crescent Valley, 111-3 (PR)
Pole vault: 8. (tie) Sarah DeVyldere, South Albany, and Kaia Anspacher, Corvallis 8-6 (PR for both)
Long jump: 8. Soskis 16-2
4A BOYS
800: 2. Brody Bushnell, Philomath, 1:58.95
1,500: 2. B. Bushnell 4:08.14; 6. Ben Hernandez, Philomath, 4:14.16 (PR); 7. Mateo Candanoza, Philomath, 4:19.74 (PR)
3,000: 3. Candanoza 9:17.97; 5. B. Bushnell 9:25.08 (PR)
110 hurdles: 6. Micah Matthews, Philomath, 16.69
300 hurdles: 10. Matthews 44.41 (PR)
4x400 relay: 4. Philomath (Simon King, Hernandez, Warwick Bushnell, B. Bushnell) 3:39.0
Discus: 4. Tanner Waldrop, Sweet Home, 133-10 (PR)
Javelin: 5. Mason Lopez, Sweet Home, 147-9
High jump: 2. (tie) Matthews 6-0 (PR)
4A GIRLS
200: 2. Janice Hellesto, Philomath, 26.54 (PR)
400: 2. Natalie Dunn, Philomath, 1:01.26 (PR)
800: 6. Melea Lattin, Philomath, 2:28.64 (PR); 10. Ingrid Hellesto, Philomath, 2:29.77
300 hurdles: 3. I. Hellesto 50.01 (PR)
4x100 relay: 2. Philomath (Ellie Morton, Dunn, Haviland Eves, J. Hellesto) 51.89
4x400 relay: 1. Philomath (Aneeka Steen, I. Hellesto, Dunn, J. Hellesto) 4:11.29
Shot put: 9. (tie) Kami Hart, Sweet Home, 31-8½ (PR)
Discus: 9. Sage Kramer, Philomath, 98-3; 10. Madison Juhl, Philomath, 97-10 (PR)
Javelin: 3. Kramer 107-0
Pole vault: 6. Emery Boutilier, Philomath, 8-4
Triple jump: 5. Steen 32-4 (PR)
3A BOYS
800: 10. Colin Longballa, Santiam Christian, 2:12.35
1,500: 5. Benjamin Bourne, Santiam Christian, 4:22.31
3,000: 5. Bourne 9:28.82
110 hurdles: 1. Jayden Christy, Santiam Christian, 15.44 (PR); 4. Caden Trimmer, Santiam Christian, 16.96 (PR)
300 hurdles. 6. Caleb Ness, Santiam Christian, 44.82 (PR)
4x400 relay: 5. Santiam Christian (Longballa, Jack David, Bourne, C. Ness) 3:46.75
Discus: 8. Tyler Ragan, Santiam Christian, 110-1 (PR)
Javelin: 5. C. Ness 151-3
High jump: 1. Christy 6-2 (PR); 2. (tie) Jace Martinelli, Scio, 5-10 (PR); 7. (tie) Terek Logan, Harrisburg, 5-8
Pole vault: 3. Logan 10-6; 9. (tie) Levi Forson, Scio, 8-6 (PR)
Long jump: 3. Carson Geneser, Scio, 19-11½ (PR); 9. (tie) Logan 19-3
Triple jump: 5. Martinelli 38-8 (PR); 9. Jeremy Ness, Santiam Christian, 37-11 (PR)
3A GIRLS
100: 9. Chloe Beck, Santiam Christian, 13.64 (PR)
400: 3. Tayla Yost, Santiam Christian, 1:04.09 (PR)
1,500: 4. Athena Lau, Scio, 5:32.2h
3,000: 5. Lau 11:49.2h
300 hurdles: 8. Mariah Adams, Scio, 52.22 (PR)
4x100 relay: 5. Santiam Christian (Yost, Elise Linderman, Finnley Worden, Beck) 53.62; 8. Scio (Adams, Carrie Jones, Grace Muldahill, Emily Zamudio) 54.84c
Javelin: 7. Bailey Kniebuehler, Santiam Christian, 97-11
High jump: 6. (tie) Linderman 4-10
Long jump: 5. Linderman 15-2
Triple jump: 7. Rachel Harcus, Harrisburg, 31-10¼ (PR)
2A BOYS
800: 7. Nathaniel Young, Monroe, 2:12.5h
110 hurdles: 1. Aidan Morgan, East Linn Christian, 16.43 (PR)
4x100 relay: 7. Central Linn (Jayden Holmes, John Cavill, Brian Sedano, Zane Lindsey) 46.91; 10. Jefferson (Parker Scovell, Reagan Roetig, Elyes Chouikha, Elijah Stelly) 47.27
4x400: 7. Central Linn (Coen Schneiter, Cavill, Lindsey, Bren Schneiter) 3:52.74
High jump: 5. (tie) B. Schneiter 5-10 (PR)
Triple jump: 9. B. Schneiter 38-3
2A GIRLS
200: 7. Matilyn Richardson, Monroe, 28.57 (PR)
400: 10. Richardson 1:05.91 (PR)
1,500: 3. Daisy Lalonde, East Linn Christian, 5:14.31 (PR); 10. Katja Griffith, Central Linn, 5:36.59 (PR)
3,000: 4. Lalonde 11:02.36 (PR); 10. Griffith 12:14.03 (PR)
Shot put: 1. Laura Young, Monroe, 40-1½
Discus: 1. Young 123-6 (PR)
High jump: 4. (tie) Baylie Campau, Jefferson, 5-0 (PR)