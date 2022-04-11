High school track and field rankings (April 11)

Top-10 times and marks set by high school track and field athletes in the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald coverage areas in their respective classifications this spring as reported to athletic.net through Monday:
(PR-personal best; h-hand time; c-converted from hand time)
5A boys
100: 10. Brayden Burton, Lebanon, 11.44 (PR)
400: 6. Ty Abernathy, Crescent Valley, 52.81; 9. Caleb Christner, Lebanon, 52.95; 10. Khalil Holavarri, Crescent Valley, 53.10 (PR)
800: 5. Kanoa Blake, Crescent Valley, 2:00.35 (PR); 6. Henry Coughlan, Crescent Valley, 2:02.02 (PR)
1,500: 7. Blake 4:11.7 (PR)
3,000: 2. Coughlan 8:35.93 (PR); 8. Blake 8:59.19 (PR)
110 hurdles: 3. Garrett Lee, West Albany, 16:05 (PR); 4. Carson Hyde, West Albany, 16.23 (PR); 7. Draven Wilborn, South Albany, 16.88; 10. Mikell Adler, Corvallis, 17.23 (PR)
300 hurdles: 4. Lee 43.34 (PR); 6. Wilborn 43.74
4x400 relay: 5. Crescent Valley (Ty Abernathy, Blake, Coughlan, Holavarri) 3:36.25; 9. South Albany (Logan Parker, Ethan Austin, Matthew Resnik, Maxwell Louber) 3:40.71
Shot put: 10. Caleb Lambert, Crescent Valley, 43-11 (PR)
High jump: 5. (tie) Tate Herber, Crescent Valley, 5-10
Pole vault: 6. (tie) Abernathy 12-6 (PR); 9. (tie) Lee 11-6 (PR)
Long jump: 2. Mason Martin, Crescent Valley, 21-4 (PR); 4. (tie) Jackson Parrish, Lebanon, 21-0 (PR)
Triple jump: 3. Martin 43-11½; 8. Parrish 41-2½ (PR)
5A girls
100: 2. Sydney Soskis, Corvallis, 12.78 (PR); 4. Mariana Lomonaco, Crescent Valley, 12.96 (PR); 10. Alyse Fountain, Lebanon, 13.21
200: 4. Soskis 26.81; 5. Ava McKee, Crescent Valley, 26.89 (PR); 7. Ava Marshall, South Albany, 27.19 (PR)
400: 3. McKee 1:00.37
800: 1. McKee 2:18.99; 2. Ellie Quintana, Crescent Valley, 2:22.19 (PR); 3. Haley Blaine, West Albany, 2:23.83; 7. Ava Betts, Corvallis, 2:29.4 (PR)
1,500: 1. Blaine 4:47.42 (PR); 2. Emily Wisniewski, Crescent Valley, 4:48.16 (PR); 3. Megumi Ludlow, West Albany, 4:52.78 (PR); 6. Quintana 4:58.12 (PR); 7. Avery Nason, Corvallis, 5:01.44; 9. Betts 5:04.86 (PR); 10. Madeline Nason, Corvallis, 5:05.15
3,000: 1. Wisniewski 10:01.65 (PR); 3. Ludlow 10:47.98 (PR); 9. M. Nason 11:20.0
300 hurdles: 7. Sadie Voight, Lebanon, 50.33 (PR)
4x100 relay: 1. Corvallis (Mary Parmigiani, Soskis, Taylor Brasfield, Gwendolyn Irvin) 51.68; 2. Lebanon (Hayden Knutson, Taylor Roles, Fountain, Amber Barrett) 52.24; 5. Crescent Valley (Bailey O'Briant, McKee, Greta Koegler, Lomonaco) 52.47
4x400 relay: 1. Crescent Valley (Gabby Bland, Koegler, Quintana, McKee) 4:18.51; 7. Corvallis (A. Nason, Vivienne McFarland-Price, Hannah Middleton, Betts) 4:29.95
Shot put: 5. Taryn Cornell, Lebanon, 33-½ (PR); 6. Teagen Cornell, Lebanon, 32-7¼ (PR)
Discus: 2. Sierra Noss, Crescent Valley, 106-11; 7. Melia Rasmussen, West Albany, 97-0 (PR)
Javelin: 5. Nicole Huang, Crescent Valley, 112-4 (PR); 6. Haley Bland, Crescent Valley, 113-3 (PR)
Pole vault: 8. (tie) Sarah DeVyldere, South Albany, 8-6 (PR)
Long jump: 8. (tie) Soskis 16-2
4A boys
800: 2. Brody Bushnell, Philomath, 1:58.95
1,500: 5. Mateo Candanoza, Philomath, 4:19.74 (PR); 6. Ben Hernandez, Philomath, 4:22.11
3,000: 4. B. Bushnell 9:25.08 (PR); 9. Mateo Candanoza, Philomath, 9:31.57
110 hurdles: 4. Micah Matthews, Philomath, 16.83
300 hurdles: 9. Matthews 44.41 (PR)
4x400 relay: 7. Philomath (Simon King, Hernandez, Warwick Bushnell, B. Bushnell) 3:41.7
Discus: 4. Tanner Waldrop, Sweet Home, 133-10 (PR)
Javelin: 7. Mason Lopez, Sweet Home, 144-10
High jump: 2. (tie) Matthews 6-0 (PR)
4A girls
200: 2. Janice Hellesto, Philomath, 26.73 (PR)
400: 6. Natalie Dunn, Philomath, 1:02.65 (PR)
800: 7. Ingrid Hellesto, Philomath, 2:29.77; 10. Melea Lattin, Philomath, 2:31.32 (PR)
300 hurdles: 4. I. Hellesto 51.54 (PR)
4x100 relay: 2. Philomath (Ellie Morton, Dunn, Haviland Eves, J. Hellesto) 51.89; 8. Sweet Home (Victoria Ferrioli, Kaylynn Mamac, Stephanie Saultz, Amelia Sullens) 53.93
4x400 relay: 1. Philomath (Aneeka Steen, I. Hellesto, Dunn, J. Hellesto) 4:12.09; 9. Sweet Home (Ivy Dewitte, Lydia Wright, Mamac, Sullens) 4:30.68
Discus: 8. Sage Kramer, Philomath, 96-2; 10. Madison Juhl, Philomath, 95-0 (PR)
Pole vault: 5. Emery Boutilier, Philomath, 8-4
Triple jump: 4. Steen 32-4 (PR); 8. I. Hellesto 31-7 (PR)
3A boys
800: 8. Colin Longballa, Santiam Christian, 2:12.35; 9. Caleb Ness, Santiam Christian, 2:12.58
1,500: 4. Benjamin Bourne, Santiam Christian, 4:22.54
3,000: 5. Bourne 9:28.82
110 hurdles: 1. Jayden Christy, Santiam Christian, 16.39 (PR); 8. Caden Trimmer, Santiam Christian, 18.38 (PR)
4x400 relay: 9. Santiam Christian (Longballa, Jack David, Bourne, C. Ness) 3:49.56
Discus: 10. Britt Murray, Harrisburg, 105-1½ (PR)
Javelin: 4. C. Ness 151-3
High jump: 2. (tie) Jace Martinelli, Scio, 5-10 (PR); 5. (tie) Terek Logan, Harrisburg, 5-8
Pole vault: 3. Logan 10-6; 10. (tie) Levi Forson, Scio, and Moses Cain, Harrisburg, 8-0 (PR for both)
Long jump: 2. (tie) Carson Geneser, Scio, 19-11 (PR); 10. (tie) Logan 19-0
Triple jump: 5. Martinelli 38-8 (PR); 6. Jeremy Ness, Santiam Christian, 37-11 (PR)
3A girls
400: 2. Tayla Yost, Santiam Christian, 1:04.09 (PR)
800: 7. Athena Lau, Scio, 2:43.5h (PR)
1,500: 4. Lau 5:32.2h
3,000: 4. Lau 11:49.2h
300 hurdles: 10. Lillie Logan, Harrisburg, 56.14c (PR)
4x100 relay: 6. Scio (Mariah Adams, Carrie Jones, Grace Muldahill, Emily Zamudio) 54.84c
Discus: 10. Rosy Logan, Harrisburg, 92-2¼ (PR)
High jump: 6. (tie) Elise Linderman, Santiam Christian, 4-10
Long jump: 5. Linderman 15-2
Triple jump: 5. Rachel Harcus, Harrisburg, 31-10¼ (PR); 7. Linderman 31-2 (PR)
2A boys
100: 7. Elijah Stelly, Jefferson, 11.90 (PR); 8. Zane Lindsey, Central Linn, 11.90
200: 7. Lindsey 24.58
800: 7. Nathaniel Young, Monroe, 2:12.5h
1,500: 9. Osbaldo Vasquez, Jefferson, 4:38.93 (PR)
3,000: 5. Vasquez 9:51.8h
110 hurdles: 1. Aidan Morgan, East Linn Christian, 16.43 (PR)
4x100 relay: 5. Central Linn (Jayden Holmes, John Cavill, Brian Sedano, Lindsey) 46.91; 7. Jefferson (Parker Scovell, Reagan Roetig, Elyes Chouikha, Stelly) 47.27
4x400: 7. Central Linn (Coen Schneiter, Cavill, Lindsey, Bren Schneiter) 3:52.74
High jump: 5. (tie) B. Schneiter 5-10 (PR)
2A girls
100: 8. Baylie Campau, Jefferson, 13.64c (PR)
400: 9. Matilyn Richardson, Monroe, 1:06.44c (PR)
1,500: 3. Daisy Lalonde, East Linn Christian, 5:14.31 (PR); 10. Katja Griffith, Central Linn, 5:36.59 (PR)
3,000: 4. Lalonde 11:02.36 (PR)
4x400 relay: 10. Central Linn (Katie Almasie, Gemma Rowland, Griffith, Ryleigh Nofziger) 4:52.67
Shot put: 1. Laura Young, Monroe, 40-1½
Discus: 1. Young 123-6 (PR)
High jump: 3. Campau 5-0 (PR)