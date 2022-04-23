High school track and field: Parker, RedHawks win Rob Allen Invitational

Logan Parker won twice to lead the South Albany High boys to first place Friday at the Rob Allen Invitational track and field meet at Lebanon’s Heath Stadium.

Parker won the 800 meters (2 minutes 1.34 seconds) and 3,000 (9:35.93) in a pair of personal bests and joined Maxwell Louber, Ethan Austin and Matthew Resnik on the second-place 4x400 relay (3:39.48) in the eight-team meet.

Teammate Draven Wilborn won the 300 hurdles (42.49) and was second in the 110 hurdles (16.67) and Diego Perez-Montes won the 1,500 (4:15.88, PR). Louber was second in the 200 (23.80, PR) and Austin second in the 400 (54.40, PR).

The Lebanon boys were third overall, led by Jackson Parrish’s wins in the long jump (21-2½, PR) and triple jump (43-4¾, PR) and runner-up finishes by RJ Kennedy in the 800 (2:02.69, PR) and Pablo Gonzalez-Solis in the discus (135-5, PR).

Garrett Lee won the 110 hurdles (16.00, PR) and was second in the 300 hurdles (43.15, PR) to lead the West Albany boys, who were seventh.

West Albany was the top area girls team, taking fifth behind Haley Blaine’s win in the 800 (2:27.05) and second place in the 400 (1:00.98, PR). Teammate Madyson Hellem was second in the long jump (15-11, PR) and triple jump (32-2½).

Lebanon was sixth, led by Alyse Fountain’s win in the 100 (12.98, PR) and Hayden Knutson’s second in the 100 (13.28, PR). Fountain and Knutson joined Taylor Roles and Amber Barrett to win the 4x100 relay (51.87).

South Albany was seventh overall. The RedHawks got runner-up finishes from Norah DeYoung in the discus (100-9, PR) and Sarah DeVyldere in the pole vault (9-0, PR).

North Salem won the girls title.

Nason, Soskis lead Spartans

Avery Nason won two events and Sydney Soskis was second in three others to help the Corvallis girls win the 15-team John Oliver Invitational at Central in Independence.

Nason was first in the 1,500 (5:08.99) and 3,000 (10:52.19). Soskis was runner-up in the 100 (12.94), 200 (26.75) and long jump (15-6).

Ava Betts was second in the 800 (2:25.1, PR) and Hannah Middleton third in the 1,500 (5:15.09).

The Corvallis boys were sixth behind third-place finishes from Cole Seaders in the discus (123-4, PR) and Jackson Trimmer in the triple jump (40-4, PR).

Almasie, Cobras third

Katie Almasie was second in the 100 (14.19, PR) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay to lead the Central Linn girls to third place overall at the 11-team Central Coast Invitational at Siuslaw in Florence.

Anna McDougal, Maddy Howard and Ryleigh Nofziger also ran on the relay. Teammate Gemma Rowland was second in the shot put (30-2).

The Central Linn boys were fourth.

Tait Owens won the 300 hurdles (49.87, PR) and was second in the 110 hurdles (19.65, PR). Bren Schneiter won the high jump (5-6) and was second in the triple jump (38-11).

Coen Schneiter was second in the 300 hurdles (52.22).

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0