High school track and field notebook: Philomath boys in line for strong finish

The Philomath High boys look to have a good shot at a top-four team finish and possibly a state title when the best 4A track and field athletes gather next week for the state championships at Siuslaw High School in Florence.

Warriors sophomore Brody Bushnell has the classification’s best times of the season in the 800 and 1,500 meters in results reported through Monday.

He won the 800 at the Philomath Invite on May 1 in 1 minute, 58.17 seconds. Six days later, he clocked a 4:03.04 to win the 1,500 at the Wally Ciochetti Invitational in Cottage Grove. Only one 4A athlete has recorded a better 1,500 time since 2014.

Also at the Ciochetti meet, Bushnell teamed with Levi Knutson, Justin Enghauser and Sean Cummings to win the 4x400 relay in 3:28.74, another 4A season best.

Cummings is third in the 4A 400 this spring at 51.89 and has helped Philomath to the fourth-best time in the 4x100 relay (45.49).

Teammate Micah Matthews could score well for the Warriors as state. He’s currently fifth in the 110 hurdles (17.18), tied for eighth in the high jump (5-10) and tied for ninth in the pole vault (11-0).

Philomath’s Mateo Candanoza is ranked fourth in the 3,000 (9:10.01) and Knutson seventh in the 800 (2:03.68).