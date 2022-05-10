High school track and field district preview: Raiders, Spartans to battle for MWC girls team title

If this spring’s times and marks are a good measuring stick, a tight race for the girls team title can be expected at this week’s Mid-Willamette Conference track and field district meet at West Albany High School.

Corvallis, North Salem and Crescent Valley are separated by just 13.5 points in leading the scoring in a form chart using athletes’ season-best times and marks.

Corvallis came out on top with 119.9 points, trailed by North Salem (108) and Crescent Valley (106.4). West Albany was fifth, South Albany eighth and Lebanon ninth in the nine-team meet, which will be held Wednesday and Friday.

The top two placers in each event and those meeting qualifying standards advance to next week’s 5A state meet at Hayward Field in Eugene. In addition, five statewide wild-card entries will be awarded based on district meet finals results.

All classifications will compete at the same state meet site for the first time since 2018. The 3A, 2A and 1A classifications will compete May 19-20, while 6A, 5A and 4A compete May 20-21.

Sydney Soskis leads the Corvallis girls with the top seeds in the 100 and 200 and second in the long jump. The senior also runs on the top-seeded 4x100 relay with Olivia Bannister, Gwendolyn Irvin and Taylor Brasfield.

Irvin and teammate Elena Wright are two of the four athletes with the best high jump mark (4-8) among the meet entries. The season-best marks among the top seven entries are separated by two inches.

Crescent Valley’s Ava McKee has the first seed in the 400 and 800 and teammate Emily Wisniewski is first in the 1,500 and 3,000.

In the 5A state rankings, Wisniewski is first in both her races and McKee is first in the 800 and second in the 400. McKee also runs on the 5A-leading 4x400 relay with Mariana Lomonaco, Marla Linvog and Ellie Quintana.

CV’s Sierra Noss is the first seed in the discus and teammate Nicole Huang is second in the javelin.

West Albany’s Haley Blaine is second in the 800 and 1,500.

South Albany’s Norah DeYoung is the second seed in the discus and teammate Sarah DeVyldere is second in the pole vault. Lebanon’s Teagan Cornell is seeded second in the shot put.

With seven overall top seeds, the Crescent Valley boys are projected in the form chart to finish second behind heavy favorite Silverton.

Lebanon is fourth in the form chart, South Albany fifth, West Albany seventh and Corvallis ninth.

CV’s Kanoa Blake (800, 1,500) and Mason Martin (long jump, triple jump) have the conference’s top times or marks in their events this spring.

Teammate Henry Coughlan is seeded first in the 3,000 and second in the 1,500. Ty Abernathy is first in the 400 and third in pole vault. Tate Herber is first in the high jump.

South Albany’s Draven Wilborn is seeded first in the 300 hurdles and third in the 110 hurdles and teammate Logan Parker is second in the 800 and third in the 1,500.

Lebanon’s Jackson Parrish is seeded second in the triple jump and third in the high jump and long jump and teammate RJ Kennedy is second in the 3,000.

West Albany’s Garrett Lee has the top seed in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles, while teammate Carson Hyde is second in the 300 hurdles.

Oregon West

The Philomath girls will take their undefeated record into the district meet Friday and Saturday at Sweet Home as they try to qualify for the 4A state meet.

Sage Kramer is seeded first in the discus and javelin and second in the shot put.

The Warriors also have top girls seeds in Natalie Dunn (400), Ingrid Hellesto (300 hurdles), Aneeka Steen (triple jump), the 4x100 relay (Ellie Morton, Dunn, Haviland Eves, Janice Hellesto) and the 4x400 relay (Steen, Ingrid Hellesto, Dunn, Janice Hellesto). Seeded second for Philomath are Janice Hellesto (400) and Melea Lattin (1,500).

Philomath will be well represented on the boys’ side as well.

Micah Matthews has the conference’s top time or mark in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and pole vault and is tied for first in the high jump. Teammate Brody Bushnell is the top seed in the 800 and 1,500.

The Warriors also have top seeds in Mateo Candanoza (3,000) and the 4x400 relay team of Simon King, Ben Hernandez, Warwick Bushnell and Brody Bushnell. Isaac Lattin is seeded second in the triple jump.

Sweet Home’s Mason Lopez is the top seed in the javelin and teammate Tanner Waldrop is second in the discus.

The Huskies’ 4x100 relay team of Connor Stevens, Dakota Seiber, Taevon James and Charles Crawford is also seeded second.

Small schools

Santiam Christian and Scio wrap up the two-day 3A Special District 2 meet Wednesday at Blanchet Catholic in Salem. Harrisburg hosts the 3A Special District 4 meet Friday and Saturday.

East Linn Christian and Jefferson are at the 2A Special District 2 meet Friday and Saturday at Kennedy in Mount Angel. Central Linn and Monroe compete in the 2A Special District 3 meet Saturday in Glide.

Alsea is at the 1A Special District 1 meet Friday and Saturday at Portland Christian.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

