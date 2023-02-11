Breeza Rodriguez and Kirsten Sautel led the Sweet Home girls in a dominant effort on their way to a team title at the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 4 swimming meet at Albany Community Pool.

Breeza Rodriguez was first in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 27.55 second) and 100 backstroke (1:04.31) and Sautel won the 100 freestyle (56.93) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.16).

The Huskies won all three relays, and Rodriguez, Sautel, Daisy Lalonde, Peyton Markell and Alyssa Voight each had legs on two of them. Sweet Home won the 200 medley relay (1:58.2), 200 freestyle relay (1:50.75) and 400 freestyle relay (4:01.96).

Markell was second in the 100 backstroke (1:07.89) and teammate Payton Brookfield was second in the 100 butterfly (1:08.8).

Sweet Home won the team title with 283 points, 100 ahead of runner-up Stayton. Philomath was third (152).

Philomath’s Allison Neelands was second in the 500 freestyle (6:12.04).

Boys

Sweet Home was second in the team standings with 219 points, 10 back of champion Marist Catholic. Philomath was third (165).

Sweet Home’s RJ Abbott won the 200 individual medley (2:06.62) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.11). He also swam legs on the runner-up 200 freestyle (1:42.76) and 400 freestyle (3:53.1) relays.

Teammate Blake Arthur was first in the 100 freestyle (52.94) and competed on both second-place relays. Sweet Home’s Arman Marble was second in the 200 freestyle (2:04.47) and 500 freestyle (5:31.74) and was also on both relays.

Philomath’s Carsson Hilte was second in the 200 individual medley (2:07.07) and 100 backstroke (55.95).