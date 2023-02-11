Nathan Hall and Andrew Hanson each won two individual events and had legs on two winning relays, leading the Crescent Valley boys to the team title at the Mid-Willamette Conference swimming district meet at Osborn Aquatic Center.

Hall won the 500-yard freestyle (4 minutes, 57.96) and 100 backstroke (56.37), while Hanson was first in the 200 freestyle (1:47.02) and 100 butterfly (52.94). Both were on the first-place 200 medley relay (1:41.27) and 400 freestyle relay (3:19.89).

Teammate Emerson Gatherum won the 200 individual medley (2:02.51) and also competed on the 200 medley relay and the runner-up 200 freestyle relay (1:36.27).

CV’s Keller Evans was second in the 50 freestyle (22.76) and 100 freestyle (50.29) and was on both winning relays. Teammate Max Mikula was runner-up in the 500 freestyle (5:00.96).

The Raiders won the meet with 466 points, 36 better than second-place West Albany. Lebanon was fourth (215), Corvallis fifth (142) and South Albany eighth (90) in the 10-team meet.

West’s Conner Dickerson won the 50 freestyle (21.84) and 100 freestyle (47.96) and was on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:32.43) and second-place 200 medley relay (1:41.62).

Dickerson was joined on the 200 freestyle relay by Kyle Milburn, Jordan Stadstad and Jace Huskey. Milburn was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.62).

Lebanon’s Jacob Pearson was second in the 100 backstroke (57.17).

Girls

Crescent Valley was second in the team race, led by Vivi Criscione and Viola Teglassy, who both won two individual events and helped the Raiders win all three relays.

Criscione was first in the 200 freestyle (1:57.12) and 500 freestyle (5:09.2) and Teglassy won the 50 freestyle (23.82) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.73). Criscione swam on the 200 freestyle (1:43.46) and 400 freestyle (3:44.29) relays. Teglassy competed on the 200 medley relay (1:52.46) and 200 freestyle relay.

CV's Malia Dhakhwa, Mia Nappi and Lucy Reinhart were on two winning relays.

Reinhart was second in the 200 freestyle (1:58.88) and 500 freestyle (5:23.89). Nappi was runner-up in the 100 butterfly (58.62) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.57). Dhakhwa was second in the 100 freestyle (56.80).

South Albany’s Jaclyn Young won the 200 individual medley (2:13.41) and was second in the 100 backstroke (59.70).

Silverton won the team title with 388 points and CV 18 points behind. West Albany was third (316), Corvallis fourth (208), South Albany fifth (187) and Lebanon seventh (151).