High school softball: Lebanon continues undefeated league start with win against Corvallis

LEBANON — Chemistry and communication have served Lebanon High well in what has developed into a breakthrough softball season for the Warriors.

Those factors played out again Wednesday with a strong performance by pitcher Alivia Holden and some timely hitting in a 7-0 home win against Corvallis in Mid-Willamette Conference play.

Holden, a junior right-hander, made baserunners difficult to come by for the Spartans (10-7, 4-3). But when fourth-ranked Lebanon (15-3, 7-0) had its opportunities, the Warriors produced.

“We have amazing chemistry. Our number-one goal is to show up and build chemistry as a team,” Lebanon senior catcher Trinity Holden, Alivia’s sister. “We believe that’s most important and we believe championship teams have that.”

Alivia Holden scattered five hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts in her complete-game effort and, with the help of the defense behind her, worked her way out of a jam in the two innings in which Corvallis got a runner as far as second base.

Jannah Jimenez had a team-high four hits and Alivia Holden a team-best two RBIs for the Warriors heading into Friday’s showdown at fifth-ranked Dallas (10-5, 7-0).

“Great chemistry and we’re learning what strengths they have and how they can help the team,” Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict said. “In softball you have to have a great pitcher. Number one, we have a great pitcher. We have girls that can hit the ball, that’s good, too.”

Corvallis pitcher Holland Jensen, a sophomore left-hander, got out of trouble in the first and second innings after the Warriors got runners in scoring position. But Lebanon broke through in the third on consecutive one-out doubles by Jimenez and Trinity Holden. The Warriors got a second run on a Corvallis throwing error.

Lebanon scored one more in the fourth after a throwing error on what should have been the final out.

Jimenez’s one-out grounded single up the middle got the Warriors started in the fifth. After another Spartans error got a second runner on, Alivia Holden brought both of them home with a double to right field.

Lebanon added two runs in the sixth on two walks, a Corvallis throwing error and a Jimenez’s RBI infield single. The Spartans had five errors in all.

“The score didn’t bother me. What bothered me was the lack of being present and having each other’s back,” Corvallis coach Sami Arnst said. “We had a lot of mental errors and not being at the right place at the right time or not thinking ahead and other things we can control. We need to flush it, but learn from it and make sure that we’re present and that we’re playing like we’re capable of and thinking ahead.”

Jensen also pitched a complete game. She allowed nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Teammate Sydney Conklin had two of her team’s hits and made several strong defensive plays at shortstop.

“Sydney was, on both side of the ball, very present and was really good today,” Arnst said. “She did a good job of making (Alivia Holden) throw the ball down and not chasing her high stuff as well as keeping her hands down on change-ups, which is hard it’s a great pitch for her.”

Alivia Holden had the Spartans off-balance with those change-ups.

Jimenez, a sophomore who played center field and hit in the No. 2 spot in the Lebanon lineup, is credited with working hard on her hitting as well as her mental approach, keeping her confidence and staying positive.

“That’s a girl that started in the 8, 9 hole early in the season and we said, ‘we’re going to change some things up and get girls in some fits,’” Benedict said. “Boy, she had a great game today. She’s really focused on putting in extra time.”

The Warriors’ game against Dallas on Friday is the first of two with the Dragons. The teams also meet in the May 20 regular-season finale at Lebanon.

“You feel the momentum and you feel the pressure, and we believe that pressure is a privilege,” Trinity Holden said. “So we hold that pressure high and whatever is thrown at us.”

“A great measuring stick,” Benedict added, while noting that recent games against West Albany, No. 9 Silverton and Corvallis on Wednesday were as well. “All of them are decent teams, and if you’re not ready they’re going to beat ya. We’ve been through some battles and been battle-tested, so the big one is going to be on Friday.”

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

