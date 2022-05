High school softball: Lebanon's Holden sisters claim top Mid-Willamette Conference honors

Lebanon High senior catcher Trinity Holden was named the Mid-Willamette Conference softball player of the year and sister Alivia Holden, a Lebanon junior, was selected pitcher of the year, as voted by the conference’s coaches.

Lebanon’s Mardy Benedict shared coach of the year honors with Dallas/Falls City’s Brandi Jackson.

Area players joining the Holden sisters on the all-conference first team are position players Sydney Conklin of Corvallis, Serena Hattori of West Albany and Christine Berg and Emma Sheets of Lebanon.

