High school softball: Lebanon falls in pitchers' duel in state semifinal

WILSONVILLE — In a game matching two of the 5A classification’s best pitchers, a low-scoring contest was going to be no surprise.

A total of two hits were produced Tuesday with Lebanon’s Alivia Holden and Wilsonville’s Maddie Erickson.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, neither of the hits were theirs and the winning run was scored on an error in Wilsonville’s 1-0 victory in an OSAA semifinal game.

“We had to make something happen or they were going to. We just didn’t get it going to put multiple hits together,” Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict said. “We had a couple times we had runners on second and needed the big hit. Just not enough.”

The third-seeded Warriors (24-6) walked twice against Erickson, a senior who has signed with the University of Michigan. Holden, a junior, allowed just two hits to second-seeded Wilsonville (27-3) which moved on to play top-seeded Pendleton/Griswold in Saturday’s championship game. The Buckaroos defeated Dallas/Falls City 4-0 Tuesday.

The Warriors had two errors, including one in the bottom of the fourth inning when the run was scored.

“Alivia did great,” Benedict said of Holden, the Mid-Willamette Conference’s pitcher of the year. “Any time they put the pressure on us we got the pop-up, got the out, whatever we needed.”

In the fourth, the Wildcats got a runner on base and she went to second on a low wild pitch before a ball was grounded to the left side the infield.

“Our shortstop just threw it up the line a little bit and got away from our first baseman and they scored on it,” Benedict said afterward, adding that the game’s lone run being unearned “was even tougher. We could still be playing.”

Lebanon finished its season in the semifinals for the second time since 2018.

The Warriors took a big step forward from 2021, when they were 7-9 overall in a truncated season. A young squad without a senior was plagued last spring by errors and mental mistakes. “

That was the area the team improved the most this season, Benedict said, and it also had a healthy Alivia Holden.

Benedict pointed to the leadership of seniors Trinity Holden (Alivia’s sister) and Laurel McGuigan as a team strength. Trinity Holden, the conference player of the year, is credited with keeping enthusiasm high and building belief in her teammates.

“They’ve been here from their freshman year on up and that was big for us. They kept everybody focused,” Benedict said.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

