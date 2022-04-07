High school softball: Harris, Huskies improve to 4-1 in Oregon West

SWEET HOME — There was plenty of run scoring to keep Sweet Home High’s Maddie Harris comfortable in the pitching circle Thursday afternoon, even if the game wasn’t going perfectly around her.

The Huskies got some clutch base hits early, jumping out to a 9-2 lead on Newport after three innings in their Oregon West Conference softball matchup. That had Harris, a senior left-hander with plenty of varsity experience, feeling in control.

Sweet Home got 14 hits and lots more baserunners on its way to a 14-5 win.

“Knowing that everyone has my back and we’re not in a really tight game,” Harris said of a situation that allowed her to stay calm.

Harris, a left-hander who shares pitching duties with Makayla Guthrie, allowed seven hits, with four of those coming after Sweet Home went ahead 9-3 in the fifth. She also struck out seven batters and walked three. The Huskies had three defensive errors, with two of those helping the Cubs score twice in the third.

Harris said one of her team’s strengths is a strong defense, which made Thursday’s mistakes uncharacteristic of the group.

Newport (3-8, 1-3) committed four errors, and Sweet Home (9-2, 4-1) showed its patience in drawing seven walks off Cubs pitcher Taylor Schaffner.

The Huskies were coming off their first conference loss, a 13-2 home defeat to Stayton on Tuesday in which Sweet Home was without whom Harris described as the team’s only true catcher, Chloe Fairchild, due to illness.

But the offense came alive against Newport, starting with five runs in the second inning. Riley Watkins, Kelsie Rush and Fairchild had run-scoring singles, and Harris brought in another with a ground out.

After the Cubs got two in the third, the Huskies broke it open with four in the bottom half on five hits, two walks and a wild pitch. Mykal Johnston, Brooke Burke and Makayla Guthrie all drove in runs.

Newport got one back in the fourth, but Harris and the defense behind her kept the Cubs off the scoreboard for the next two frames.

The Huskies got some insurance with three runs in the sixth. Sweet Home loaded the bases on two walks and a Watkins bunt single. Harris brought home one with a single to center field and Johnston drove in two on a single to right.

Newport pounded three doubles in the seventh to score two, but Harris finished her team’s ninth win of the season with a strikeout.

“We’re on and off,” Harris said of her team’s hitting. “We’re definitely a younger team, that’s for sure. It’s awesome to watch everyone improve every day. Everyone’s coachable.”

The Sweet Home roster includes four seniors and three juniors (who all started Thursday) but also five sophomores and a freshman.

Watkins is one of the sophomores. She had two hits, as did teammates Harris, Burke, Fairchild, Guthrie and Rush. Fellow sophomore Adisen Graber had a hit. Harris had the Huskies’ only extra-base hit, a two-out double in the fourth.

Harris described her own pitching performance as “OK” and added that there were a few called balls that she was unhappy about. But a heavy load of game experience came into play.

“In years before I would really get into my head,” she said. “But knowing everyone’s got my back I’m a lot more chill and more relaxed.”

Sweet Home continues its season Monday with a league game at Cascade (7-3, 4-0).

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

