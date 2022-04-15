High school softball: Bulldogs find their bats to pull away from RedHawks

West Albany High had confidence that it would eventually find the hits that had eluded the Bulldogs through most of the first four innings Friday.

South Albany pitcher Kenzie Hale had limited West to one run on three hits while striking out six batters and limiting opportunities despite two errors behind her.

But the Bulldogs finally broke through.

In a battle of softball teams looking to get their offenses back on track, West Albany discovered its bats with three runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth in a 7-1 Mid-Willamette Conference home win.

“Sometimes we get off to a slow start but we do a very good job of picking each other up in the dugout and on the field and talking it up,” West senior Kendra Kosmicki said. “That’s something that’s very nice about our team, is that we have a lot of energy and enthusiasm.”

It was seven hits and a walk in those two frames that gave West Albany, which scored four total runs in three previous games, a cushion.

In a 1-1 game, Brooke Barker’s leadoff slapped single to left field in the fifth got the Bulldogs (5-6, 1-1) started. Barker went to second on Adie McArthur’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Taylor Thompson’s single to right.

Sidnee Holloway’s two-out grounded single to left kept the momentum going, and an outfield error allowed another run to score. Kosmicki followed with a RBI single to center to make it 4-1.

In the top of the sixth, Bulldogs pitcher Kenzie West got back to the dugout unscathed after Ruby Shumaker’s two-out triple to the right field wall when catcher Kylie Carapinha picked off Shumaker at third.

Kenzie West led off the bottom half with a single to left, Barker walked with one out and courtesy runner Felicity Droke scored on McArthur’s single to right. Thompson added a two-run single to center to complete the scoring.

“I wish they would have come a little bit sooner, but I also think in a game you have to trust the process a little bit,” Bulldogs coach Danielle Duman said. “They have confidence in each other as teammates, and just knowing eventually something was going to break open. It takes one hit to keep it contagious and keep it going.”

Hale finished with seven strikeouts and one walk. She also had a team-high two hits for the RedHawks (3-8, 0-2).

“I think she did great. She hit all of her spots,” South coach Neil Ferrans said. “As long as she’s hitting those spots, that’s a plus for us.”

West Albany scored first in the second inning, with Kosmicki reaching on a one-out fielding error then scoring on Kylie Carapinha’s double to left-center.

The RedHawks got it back to even in the third after Hale led off with a single to left and advanced to second on a throwing error on Sydney Borgmann’s sacrifice bunt. With two outs and Hale on third after a fielder’s choice grounder, Madison Care tied the game with an infield single.

Kenzie West allowed seven hits and no walks with seven strikeouts in the circle.

“I thought she hit her velocity pretty well. I thought her arm speed looked good,” Duman said. “So when we can put all those things together and hit spots, it really helps our defense, for sure.”

McArthur, Thompson and Kosmicki each had two of the Bulldogs' 10 hits, and Thompson had a team-best three RBIs.

South Albany averaged 13.5 runs in four games before running into strong, fast pitchers for Gresham and Lake Oswego, resulted in shutout losses.

Combined with a one-run effort against Lebanon on Wednesday, the RedHawks have scored two runs in their last four contests.

“We need to keep swinging the bats, and we tend to be a bit too choosy,” Farrens said. “When you’re down runs, you’ve got to start swinging the bat. We want to get runners on, but you’ve also got to start swinging the bat, too.”

Duman is in her first year as the Bulldogs’ head coach after spending four seasons as an assistant under former coach Ryan Borde.

She said her experience in the program made for a smooth transition when “you’re part of something long enough and you’re able to build on that.”

Duman said her team’s strengths include doing a lot of little things right and her players succeeding in what she calls the “circle of control,” focusing on areas that they can control like attitude, effort and communication.

She believes she has a strong defense, and with more games the players are becoming more comfortable with each other.

“I think we’ve got a lot of talent, so I think it’s building on that and being able to put that all together for seven solid innings,” Duman said.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

