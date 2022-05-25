High school softball: Alivia Holden attacks from the circle to lead Lebanon into 5A quarterfinals

LEBANON — Alivia Holden arrived at the Lebanon High softball field Wednesday afternoon determined to attack hitters early.

She wasn’t going to take Ashland lightly despite the wide span in seeding between the third-ranked Warriors and 14th-ranked Grizzlies in the first round of the OSAA 5A softball playoffs. Ashland was in the postseason for a reason, she said.

Holden went after Ashland’s batters early and set the tone for what would be a 10-0 Lebanon win in five innings, advancing the Warriors into a Friday home quarterfinal against sixth-seeded Ridgeview.

“Every team that we’re going to see, they have a chance to win,” Holden said. “I just knew I had to go hard.”

That she did, recording 11 strikeouts in the first four innings. Ashland’s only baserunner through those four frames was a first-inning error on a dropped ball at first base.

The Grizzlies (16-10) didn’t get the ball out of the infield until the fifth on a one-out single that put two runners on. But Holden drew the last two outs on a fly ball and a grounder to end the game.

“We know what Liv’s going to bring. She’s going to be consistent, and she was on it today,” Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict said. “Then it was whether we were going to play defense and hit. We were able to do a lot of different things hitting, so that was nice.”

The Warriors (23-5) jumped ahead early with four runs in the first inning. Leadoff batter Christine Berg beat out a chopper to third base, took two bags on a wild pitch and scored on another. Holden followed with a two-run single to right, and a MaKayla Padilla grounder made it 4-0.

Emma Sheets added a two-run single to center in the second. Lebanon took advantage of two Ashland errors in the fourth to score four more. Trinity Holden, Alivia’s sister and the Warriors’ catcher, led off with a triple to right-center. Laurel McGuigan added a run-scoring single and Padilla’s single up the middle scored two.

Sheets, batting in the 5 hole, had three hits and two RBIs and No. 8 batter Padilla had two hits and drove in three.

“One through nine we can hit. Just having that is huge. We don’t have a weak spot in our lineup, and that’s really all you can ask for,” Alivia Holden said.

Lebanon carried momentum from last Friday’s 3-1 home win against Dallas/Falls City that gave the Warriors a share of the Mid-Willamette Conference title with the Dragons. Lebanon rallied late in that contest and was still riding that high on Wednesday.

“We were really sharp, everybody was talking and the chemistry was right what we’ve been trying to build,” Benedict said of the Dallas game, adding that his team has confidence that anyone can come up with the big hit, and on that day it was Sheets. “Up and down our lineup it’s who’s next?”

Alivia Holden, who had three RBIs, while in the circle was able to drown out the noise outside the white lines that typically comes with a high school softball game. Ever since she was little, her mother Julie, a Lebanon assistant coach, has told her that she has selective hearing.

There was no evidence that Alivia Holden wasn’t dialed in. The junior right-hander finished with 11 strikeouts against one hit and one walk.

“I don’t really hear anything when I’m pitching. I just focus in on my sister behind the plate and try to attack the zone as much as I can,” she said.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

