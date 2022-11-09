High school soccer: West Albany boys, Crescent Valley girls advance to state finals

Two area 5A high school soccer teams will play for state championships Saturday after semifinal wins on the road Tuesday.

The fifth-seeded West Albany boys won 2-1 in two overtimes at top-seeded Summit in Bend. The eighth-seeded Crescent Valley girls won 1-0 at fifth-seeded North Eugene/Triangle Lake at North Eugene.

West’s winning goal came from Ian Lloyd on a Henry Catlin assist off a corner kick in the 95th minute.

“Ian Lloyd got across his man on a perfect ball by Henry Catlin and headed home the winner at the near post,” Bulldogs coach Kevin Branigan said. “It was a phenomenal team effort, everyone played with so much heart and belief. That was a complete team win against a program that has defined class and quality in the state over the past few years.”

Summit was the 2021 state champion and the 2019 state runner-up.

The Storm (15-2-1) had not lost since its season-opener against 6A Lincoln. Summit had allowed only three goals heading into Tuesday’s match.

West (12-3-2) got on the scoreboard first on Lloyd’s goal in the third minute before Summit pulled even in the 15th minute off a crossing pass that Branigan said his team did not defend properly.

“The game turned into a great battle in a blizzard,” Branigan said. “The weather was a factor. We felt like we adjusted to it very well. They are such a technical, fast, polished team, extremely well coached.”

The Bulldogs play Mid-Willamette Conference rival McKay, the second seed in the bracket, in the final at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. McKay (16-0) defeated third-seeded La Salle Prep 2-1 in overtime in the other semifinal.

West’s last defeat came to McKay, 3-0 on Oct. 27 in Salem.

Girls

Crescent Valley won a second straight playoff match on the road after knocking off top-seeded Caldera in Bend last Saturday.

Game details from Tuesday were not reported.

The Raiders (11-3-3) play seventh-seeded Wilsonville at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. It’s a rematch of the 2019 championship game, which Crescent Valley won on penalty kicks. CV was also the 2018 champion. Wilsonville won state in 2021.

The Wildcats (12-5-1) won 2-1 in penalty kicks (4-2) at third-seeded Summit in Bend in the other semifinal Tuesday.