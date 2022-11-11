High school soccer state finals capsules (Nov. 12)

Two area high school soccer teams survived the postseason gauntlet to reach Saturday’s state championship finals at Hillsboro Stadium.

The West Albany boys are newcomers to the championship round, while the Crescent Valley girls will be making a third appearance since 2018.

Here’s a look at both matchups.

OSAA seeds in parentheses

5A boys

(5) West Albany vs. (2) McKay

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Records: West Albany 12-3-2; McKay 16-0

It’s been a major turnaround for the Bulldogs, who were 6-7-1 and finished sixth in the Mid-Willamette Conference in 2021. What was expected to be a building year has turned into the best season in program history.

The Bulldogs got past visiting Ashland by a 5-0 score to open the playoffs, beating the Grizzlies for a second time this season for the program’s first-ever postseason victory. They then defeated Parkrose at home on penalty kicks and top-seeded Summit 2-1 on the road in double overtime to make the state championship game for the first time.

West had no lack of tests during the season with nonleague wins against 5A playoffs teams Springfield and Bend (in addition to Ashland); losses to 6A semifinalist Gresham, another playoff team in 5A Woodburn and a 3-0 defeat at McKay in Salem on Oct. 27 in Mid-Willamette Conference play.

The Bulldogs also tied 6A quarterfinalist Central Catholic.

Also making its first title game appearance, McKay had home games in the first three rounds of the playoffs, beating Mountain View 3-0, Springfield 2-1 and finally 2019 and 2021 state champion La Salle Prep 2-1 in overtime.

The undefeated Scots have allowed three goals all season, and only five games have been decided by one goal.

5A girls

(8) Crescent Valley vs. (7) Wilsonville

Time: 1 p.m.

Records: Crescent Valley 11-3-3; Wilsonville 12-5-1

These teams were underdogs based on their seeds. But they’re no strangers to the other or deep playoff runs.

Wilsonville won the 2021 state title after beating CV 2-0 in a semifinal. The Raiders were champions in 2018 and 2019, getting past the Wildcats on penalty kicks for the second title.

Saturday’s game will be the fifth postseason meeting between the two programs in the last six seasons that a bracket has been contested. (There was no 2020 OSAA tournament due to the pandemic.) CV, which has reached the semifinals or beyond in six straight brackets, holds a 3-1 edge in those matchups.

The Raiders lost to playoff teams Thurston (5A), Springfield (5A) and Beaverton (6A) and tied Caldera (5A) in nonconference games.

But the Raiders hit their stride after opening Mid-Willamette play with a tie with South Albany, going 9-0-1 heading into Saturday’s final. CV has allowed six total goals in that stretch.

The playoff run began with a 1-0 home win against Putnam and a 2-1 victory at top-seeded Caldera in Bend before going on the road to edge fifth-seeded North Eugene/Triangle Lake 1-0 in a semifinal.

Wilsonville rebounded from a 2-5 nonleague start against a challenging schedule to go 7-0-1 in Northwest Oregon Conference games. That nonleague slate included Caldera and four 6A teams that reached the quarterfinals or beyond.

The Wildcats also started the playoffs at home, defeating 10 seed Woodburn 3-1 at home then took down 2 seed Thurston and 3 seed Summit in consecutive road games.

The Wildcats haven’t lost since Sept. 22 (2-1 to Tualatin) and have allowed just three goals in the past eight games.

— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa