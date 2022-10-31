High school soccer: Mid-valley teams chasing a championship

Nine area high school soccer teams remain in the chase for state championships in their respective classifications as the postseason reaches the round of 16 in the OSAA playoffs.

Central Linn has both its teams alive after incredible runs for the Cobras' programs this fall. Each finished second in their 3A/2A/1A special districts.

Crescent Valley, West Albany and Philomath also have two teams still playing.

Here’s a look at the matches for the boys matches Tuesday and the girls on Wednesday, with OSAA seeds in parentheses.

BOYS

TUESDAY

5A

(16) Corvallis at (1) Summit

Location: Bend

Time: 4 p.m.

Records: Corvallis 7-6-1, 4-3-1 Mid-Willamette Conference; Summit 13-1-1, 10-0 Intermountain Conference

The Spartans, the 2021 state runners-up, got in the bracket on the strength of their OSAA ranking (15) after taking fifth in the Mid-Willamette. Corvallis’ best result might have come back on Sept. 27, in a 2-1 home loss to undefeated and second-seeded McKay, which has allowed two goals all season.

Summit has given up just three scores, and the Storm’s lone defeat was to 6A third-seeded Lincoln in the season-opener.

(12) Ashland at (5) West Albany

Time: 6 p.m.

Records: Ashland 5-3-4, 3-0-3 Midwestern League; West Albany 9-3-2, 5-2-1 Mid-Willamette

The Bulldogs have just one loss in the last month, to McKay. West has wins against 5A playoff teams Crescent Valley, Bend and Springfield as well as Ashland, with a 2-0 home decision against the Grizzlies on Sept. 24.

Ashland took third in the Midwestern and was the only undefeated team in league play after tying co-champions Crater and Springfield.

(14) Crescent Valley at (3) La Salle Prep

Location: Milwaukie

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: Crescent Valley 9-5, 5-3 Mid-Willamette; La Salle Prep 11-1-3, 7-0-1 Northwest Oregon Conference

The Raiders, who have given up two total goals in their last five games, clinched a playoff spot with a 1-0 win at Corvallis in the regular-season finale.

La Salle, the 2021 state champion, took its only defeat against Forest Grove and tied Jesuit and Mountainside, all 6A playoff teams.

4A

(3) Philomath vs. (14) Phoenix

Location: Crescent Valley HS

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Records: Philomath 9-0-4, 6-0-4 Oregon West Conference; Phoenix 7-6-1, 6-2 Skyline Conference

Defending state champions, the Warriors finished second in the conference after last week’s tie at Stayton (11-0-3, 7-0-3). Philomath defeated 4A playoff teams Marist and Estacada in nonleague play. Seniors Brody Bushnell and Mateo Candanoza are two of the top 4A distance runners in the state.

Phoenix, which started 0-4-1, defeated visiting Cottage Grove 4-1 in a Saturday play-in game. The Pirates were second in the Skyline.

3A/2A/1A

(15) Central Linn at (2) Catlin Gabel

Location: Portland

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Records: Central Linn 10-3, 7-2 Special District 3; Catlin Gabel 12-3, 7-2 Special District 1

The Cobras defeated North Valley in a first-round playoff game Saturday. They have wins against playoff teams Pleasant Hill, Santiam Christian and Western Christian. Freshman defender Jackson Duringer also qualified for the cross-country state meet.

GIRLS

WEDNESDAY

5A

(16) West Albany at (1) Caldera

Location: Bend

Time: 5 p.m.

Records: West Albany 5-7-2, 4-3-1 Mid-Willamette; Caldera 12-1-2, 8-1-1 Intermountain

The Bulldogs started 1-5-1 against a difficult schedule but have gone 4-2-1 since.

Caldera has wins against playoff teams La Salle (5A), Wilsonville (5A) and Henley (4A) plus two apiece against Redmond and Mountain View, also in the 5A bracket. The Wolfpack tied and lost to 5A third-seeded Summit.

(9) Putnam at (8) Crescent Valley

Time: 6 p.m.

Records: Putnam 8-4-1, 6-1-1 Northwest Oregon; Crescent Valley 8-3-3, 6-0-2 Mid-Willamette

The Raiders won the Mid-Willamette, with ties against South Albany and Silverton. Greta Koegler, Haley Bland, Charlotte Patel, Nicole Huang, Ella Romer, Molly Campbell, Chloe Buford and Kelsey Bottaro all helped the CV girls basketball team win the 5A state title last March.

Putnam, coached by Portland Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby, won five straight to finish third in conference. The Kingsmen have wins against playoff teams Hillsboro and Woodburn.

4A

(9) Henley at (8) Philomath

Time: 4 p.m.

Records: Henley 6-3-5, 4-1-3 Skyline; Philomath 11-3, 8-2 Oregon West

The Warriors took second in the Oregon West, just behind North Marion (10-2-1, 8-1-1) and handed the Huskies their only conference loss. Ana Candanoza is a top runner on the school’s 4A state favorite cross-country team.

Henley defeated playoff teams Ontario, Klamath Union and Mazama.

3A/2A/1A

(8) Central Linn vs. (9) Corbett

Location: Creswell Middle School

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Records: Central Linn 11-1-2, 11-1-2 Special District 3; Corbett 10-4, 5-4 Special District 1

The Cobras finished second in their district, with the only setback being a 1-0 defeat to state 5 seed Sisters. Wins have included Santiam Christian and Pleasant Hill, both playoff teams.

Corbett, fourth in its league, defeated 4A playoff teams Astoria and The Dalles and twice won against Banks, a league opponent and postseason entrant.