High school soccer: Crescent Valley's Huang, Central Linn's Schneiter named players of the year

Crescent Valley senior midfielder Nicole Huang was named the Mid-Willamette Conference girls soccer player of the year, as voted on by the league’s coaches.

Huang and the Raiders are playing in the 5A state championship game Saturday after a Tuesday semifinal win at North Eugene/Triangle Lake.

Area players joining Huang on the all-conference first team are teammates Abby Smith (forward), Kareena Mathew (defender) and Maegan Cooper (forward) and Corvallis’ Yazmin Estrada (defender) and Ava Fries (goalkeeper).

Crescent Valley’s Blake Leamy is coach of the year.

Boys soccer

Central Linn senior midfielder Bren Schneiter is the 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 boys player of the year, as voted on by the league’s coaches.

Area players also on the first team are teammate Santiago Figueroa (forward), Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter’s Max David and East Linn Christian’s Grant Medford.

Schneiter led the Cobras to a 10-4 record and a win in the state playoffs.

Central Linn’s Hans Schneiter is the coach of the year.