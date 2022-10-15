High school roundup: Wisniewski wins Rose City Championship

Crescent Valley High sophomore Emily Wisniewski took first place on Friday at the Rose City Championship Invitational.

Wisniewski finished the 5K course in 18 minutes, 25.7 seconds. Summit senior Ella Thorsett was second in 18:32.2.

Paced by Wisniewski, the Crescent Valley girls cross-country team placed third among the 16 teams at the event. Summit took first with 72 points, followed by Lincoln with 92 points and the Raiders with 157 points.

Crescent Valley sophomore Lillian Weiss placed 13th in 19:18.6. Sophomore Sasha Kelly placed 26th in 19:53.7. Freshman Ella Rosling was 47th in 20:49.3 and senior Trinity Reistad rounded out the CV scorers by placing 85th in 21:58.6.

Senior Kanoa Blake paced the CV boys, placing ninth in 16:10.1. Sophomore Ian Baker was 67th in 17:33.3 and teammate Cody Pollock was the next across the line in 17:35.5.

Daniel Marshall posted a time of 17:49.6 to finish 84th and John David Sterns ran a 19:52.0 to place 129th.

