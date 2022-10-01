High school roundup: Wisniewski tops field at Harrier Classic

Crescent Valley High sophomore Emily Wisniewski took first place in the girls varsity race Saturday at the Harrier Classic in Albany.

Wisniewski finished the 5K cross-country course at Bryant Park in 18 minutes, 30.1 seconds. Putnam senior Noemi Lundgren was second in 18:49.8.

Led by Wisniewski, the Raiders won the 27-team girls meet with a total of 76 points. Corvallis High was second with 84 points.

East Linn Christian sophomore Daisy Lalonde placed third in 18:58.1 and Crescent Valley freshman Lillian Weiss was fourth in 18:59.3. Corvallis senior Ava Betts was ninth in 19:31.5.

Crescent Valley senior Kanoa Blake took second in the boys meet with a time of 15:29.4. Wilsonville senior Carter Cutting won the meet with a time of 15:27.4

South Albany sophomore Zander Campbell placed eighth in 16:24.7.

Wilsonville won the 34-team boys meet with 93 points. The Raiders placed fourth with 213 points.