High school roundup: Wisniewski, Raiders win MWC girls preview title

The 1-2 finish by Crescent Valley High’s Emily Wisniewski and Lillian Weiss led the Raiders to the girls team title at Wednesday’s Mid-Willamette Conference cross-country preview meet at Willamette Mission State Park near Brooks.

Wisniewski, the defending district and state champion, completed the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 19 minutes, 42.8 seconds. Weiss finished in 20:29.

CV’s Ella Rosling was fifth (20:45) and teammate Sasha Kelly seventh (21:02). The Raiders finished with 35 points, 21 better than second-place Dallas.

Hannah Middleton and Lucia Williams were eighth and ninth, respectively, for Corvallis, both in 21:19. The Spartans were fourth.

West Albany’s Bethany Doggett was sixth (20:58), South Albany’s Hannah Dempsey 11th (22:06) and Lebanon’s Jocilynn Durgeloh 27th (23:26). West was fifth and South sixth overall, while Lebanon didn’t field a complete team.

Crescent Valley’s Kanoa Blake won the boys race in 16:00.01, but it was South Albany that won the team title with a strong group near the front.

Leading the RedHawks were Zander Campbell (second, 16:31), Mathew Resnik (fourth, 16:53) and Wyatt Sparks (seventh, 17:33). South recorded its team score with five finishers in the top 12 to finish with 35 points, 55 better than runner-up CV.

West Albany’s Owen Roberts (19th, 18:53), Corvallis’ Jasper Hitchman (20th, 18:59) and Lebanon’s David Brandt (22nd, 19:04) were the first finishers for their respective teams. West was fifth in the team standings and Corvallis sixth, while Lebanon didn’t field a complete team.

The schools will meet again on the same course Oct. 29 for the district meet.

Volleyball

Monroe allowed just 14 points to sweep host Central Linn in a Valley Coast Conference match.

Set scores were 25-10, 25-6, 25-8.

Sarah Thompson served 17 straight points with four aces and seven digs for the victorious Dragons. Bella Gamache and Emily Hull each had nine kills, and Lainie Bateman added 14 assists and seven digs.

Central Linn statistics were not reported.

Saturday, Monroe (9-3, 5-0) plays at the Creswell tournament and Central Linn (0-9, 0-3) goes to Waldport to play league matches against Reedsport and Waldport.

Other volleyball scores: Harrisburg 3, Elmira 0; Pleasant Hill 3, Scio 0

Boys soccer scores: Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 2, Siuslaw/Mapleton 0; Pleasant Hill Christian 6, East Linn Christian 2; Central Linn 5, Western Christian/Amity 3

Girls soccer scores: Beaverton 4, Crescent Valley 2; Sisters 7, Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 1

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.